Zendaya’s ’The Odyssey’ Premiere Looks in London Are Absolutely Goddess-Worthy

It’s a good year to be a Zendaya fan (trust us, we’re speaking from experience here).

For one, the two-time Golden Globe winner has already starred in multiple big-name projects in 2026, including A24’s The Drama and the final season of HBO’s hit show Euphoria. Still, that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, as she has three more major films on the horizon, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic, The Odyssey.

And this week, Zendaya trekked to London with the stacked cast of the latter film, walking multiple red carpets leading up to the world premiere on Monday, July 6. For every single event, you better believe the stylish star was dressed to perfection, once again embracing her signature “method dressing” fashion to match the film’s vibes.

Zendaya’s The Odyssey style is goddess-worthy

Starting on Sunday, July 5, Zendaya wore a breathtaking custom look by designer JACQUEMUS for the film’s London Photo Call, per her longtime stylist Law Roach. The actor, who’s set to portray the Greek goddess Athena in the film, styled the dreamily draped all-white look with standout gold statement earrings. Still, our favorite detail had to be the elegant headscarf, which was attached to the train for added drama.

Then, for the film’s world premiere the following day, Zendaya and Roach took it up another notch with not one but two stunning styles on the red carpet. The star sported a white-and-silver Schiaparelli gown for one look, which comprised a shining, sculpted bodice with a high neckline and molded breastplate, as well as a breathtaking, beaded skirt. Then, for the second look, Zendaya embraced a green-and-blue ensemble from Valentino’s Fall 2026 collection, per The Zoe Report. The colorful dress was crafted with a leaf-like pattern across the top and had a fabulously flowy skirt for the bottom. Overall, the piece made for a playful, goddess-off-duty vibe.

For both looks, Zendaya wore her long, dark hair down, with an effortlessly chic braided piece added to the overall aesthetic. For her glam, she opted for pearly white eyeshadows and mauve cheeks, creating an ethereal final look. She then accessorized further with coordinating jewelry and a pair of classic pumps.

Fans are ready for Zendaya’s stylish summer

As mentioned above, Zendaya has two potential blockbusters set to hit theaters in July alone, and fans are more than a little pumped to see the stylish star’s collection of red carpet-ready looks. And if you need any further proof of this, one look at the comments on Roach’s Instagram post about her London Photo Call ensemble will quickly show you what we mean.

“The world is not ready for that press tour 👑,” a fan declared.

“That’s Athena right there,” one commenter added.

“🤍🤍🤍🤍 Greek goddess ✨️,” another simply concluded.

Needless to say, we’ll be counting the seconds until we see Zendaya’s next The Odyssey-inspired ensemble before the film hits theaters on Friday, July 17!

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