Here’s Why Zendaya’s Vivienne Westwood Gown for ‘The Drama’ Premiere Looks Familiar

Zendaya stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, The Drama, on Tuesday, March 17. The actress—who has swiftly avoided addressing rumors as to whether or not she and Tom Holland have tied the knot—stepped out on the red carpet in a designer look that fans may recognize.

Last night, the 29-year-old wore a stunning off-the-shoulder white Vivienne Westwood gown with a draped bodice, which she first debuted on the red carpet more than a decade ago. Clearly not one to balk at the idea of rewearing a garment, Zendaya donned the very same designer look at the 87th annual Academy Awards on Feb. 22, 2015.

Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, just might be playing up the wedding rumors with the look, as it simply screams “bridal.” Law even teased the idea of bringing new life to the garment in his Instagram story, writing “SOMETHING OLD” over a photo of his client at the 2015 awards ceremony, followed by a reel of Zendaya dazzling on last night’s red carpet.

Contrasting her previous red carpet moment in the same gown, Zendaya’s new pixie cut was styled with old Hollywood-like curls near her ears, which were dripping in chandelier earrings. Back in 2015, the actress wore her hair in locks and accessorized with a light pink clutch and a thick bangle bracelet adorning one wrist.

Zendaya in Vivienne Westwood in 2026

Zendaya | Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Zendaya in Vivienne Westwood in 2015

Zendaya | Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section of Law’s Instagram reel of Zendaya at last night’s event at the DGA Theater Complex.

“Bringing an iconic moment back to life 😍,” one fan noted.

“Honestly, I love an outfit repeater 😍,” someone else stated.

“Everything about this look ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another follower gushed.

“Stunning! This dress deserved a second debut.❤️,” an additional user chimed.

“Lets go LAW! With the something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue!!! Genius 🔥,” another person pointed out of Zendaya’s wardrobe of late, with someone else drawing attention toThe Challengers star’s blue floral ensemble for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week.

While she didn’t confirm or deny the wedding rumors while on the late-night talk show on Monday, Zendaya did set the record straight regarding images that have been circulating the internet from her alleged nuptials.

“While I was out and about in real life, people are like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are gorgeous!’ And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real,’” she stated. Read more about her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! here.

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