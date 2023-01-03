Heidi Klum Rings in New Year With Cheeky Pool Snap

The ‘AGT’ judge rang in 2023 with her rocker husband.

Heidi Klum. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Heidi Klum rang in 2023 in a pool with her hubby, Tom Kaulitz, and posted the photos to Instagram to prove it.

The pic shows the happy couple soaking, with Klum wearing a red one-piece suit with cut-out detailing. Both rock festive gold party hats, while Kaulitz is clad in swim trunks. The two share a kiss while posing in front of snow-covered trees in the background.

“YES 🥰🚀❤️ 2023,” the 49-year-old model and TV host captioned the post she shared with her more than 10 million IG followers.

Klum and her Tokio Hotel guitarist husband have been enjoying a ski vacation, alongside Kaulitz’s twin brother and bandmate, Bill. The America’s Got Talent judge has been sharing snippets of the trio skiing and relaxing on Instagram throughout their vacation, as well as glimpses of colorful outfits and cozy accessories.

Klum, who will celebrate her 50th birthday in June, shared a selfie on Dec. 30 looking ahead to her milestone celebration.

“Big 50❤️ Looking right at ya !!!!!!! Lets go 2023 Bring it on 💥🚀🥳❤️🍀,” she captioned her post.

The America’s Got Talent spinoff, AGT: All-Stars, premiered on NBC on Jan. 2, and features fan favorites and finalists from prior seasons. New episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

