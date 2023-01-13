Jenna Ortega Says Fan Reaction to Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance is ‘Not Fathomable’

Jenna Ortega. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega is the “it” girl of the moment. The first-time Golden Globes nominee spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the Jan. 11 event’s star-studded red carpet about her new status as a Hollywood phenomenon.

Ortega, who plays the titular character, Wednesday Addams, in the wildly successful Netflix series, Wednesday, has appeared in shows like You and Jane the Virgin, but her fame has skyrocketed since the series debuted in November.

“I definitely feel like there’s been a shift in my life, and I feel a shift in energy and change and I feel like it’s definitely a new time in my life, so it’s been a bit of an adjustment,” Ortega said of her meteoric rise.

The 20-year-old shared her thoughts on the public’s obsession with one particular scene from the show. She said that she “still can’t believe” the virality of her self-choreographed dance number from the fourth episode of the series.

“Some of the moves I had planned, some of it was improv,” she said. “That was one of the scenes that I stay awake at night thinking about because I thought there was so much that I should have done and could have done, so the fact that anybody has shown any bit of appreciation or have even tried it themselves... it’s not fathomable to me.”

Following her Golden Globes appearance—where she was tapped to present two awards—Ortega was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Wednesday. The 29th Annual SAG Awards will be held on Feb. 26.

