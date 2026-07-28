Are Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs Dating? Explaining the Rumors

Olivia Rodrigo fans have been in a frenzy ever since rumors of a new romance began swirling last week.

In case you missed it, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist was spotted out and about in New York City, getting cozy with a “mystery man” who has since been identified by multiple outlets as finance professional Julian Croonenberghs.

So, are the two dating? Here’s everything we know so far.

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs dating?

Per Teen Vogue, the initial speculation around Rodrigo’s potential new relationship started when DeuxMoi shared photos of the pair enjoying dinner in Brooklyn in early June. In the Instagram caption, the celebrity gossip page asked, “Fans, is this her manager?” to which many were quick to answer “No.”

Then, the gossip mill began grinding in earnest on Monday, July 20, when the pair were spotted together by fans at an airport in Iceland during the star’s trip abroad, which she documented across social media. From there, E! News reported that, upon returning to New York City, the two were seen getting cozy together on several “dates.”

Finally, the potential romance sparked even more speculation this week when multiple outlets, including TMZ, shared photos of the pair in Brooklyn on Sunday, July 26, walking around the city before getting cozy in the park. Many appeared to take this moment in particular as a confirmation of their relationship, but—at the time of this article’s publication—neither Rodrigo nor Croonenberghs has publicly commented on the matter.

Earlier this year, Rodrigo released her highly anticipated third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which many fans believed to be, in part, about her three-year-long relationship with actor Louis Partridge. Per Billboard, Rodrigo and Partridge began dating sometime in 2023 before “soft launching” their coupling in early 2024.

From there, they were regularly spotted together on social media, with the actor often present as Rodrigo was touring for her second album, GUTS. The two split sometime in late 2025, with a source close to the couple telling Page Six in December, “It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them, and they decided it’s better to be apart for now.”

At this time, not much is known about Croonenberghs aside from his career path, with Elle noting that he’s a “private equity associate” and is “a member of the firm’s Mercury team in New York.”

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