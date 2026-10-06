MLB WAG Reagan Bregman Shares Her On-the-Go Wellness Tips for Busy Moms

When it comes to fitness and nutrition, Reagan Bregman has her routine down to a science. The proud mom of two and wife of Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman is often on the go, so she has created a health and wellness routine that adapts to her busy schedule.

“I typically get in three to four workouts a week, though I’m always trying to fit in more,” she tells SI Lifestyle. “We travel so much and life with two kids can be unpredictable, so I’ve learned to just fit it in when I can, even if it’s 30 minutes in a hotel or an hour in the gym. My routine is a mix of mostly weightlifting with some classes mixed in, like Pilates and tennis.”

Courtesy of Reagan Bregman

Where nutrition is concerned, Reagan lives by an 80/20 principle that allows her to occasionally indulge while primarily listening to her intuition where food is concerned. She loves a good stir fry bowl, mixing together Japanese barbecue sauce, rice, protein and whatever veggies she has on hand in the fridge at any given moment.

“Nutrition is definitely important to me, but I try not to make it overly complicated,” she says. “ ... Most days, especially at home, I try to eat whole foods and get protein. But I also love going out to dinner, ordering dessert and getting pizza with my kids. I think it’s important to learn about nutrition and know what your body needs so you know what works for you most of the time.”

Courtesy of Reagan Bregman

Since welcoming their eldest son, Knox, in August 2022 and Bennett in April 2025, the Bregmans have moved around quite a bit. While Alex was with the Houston Astros through 2024, he played one season with the Boston Red Sox in 2025 before signing a multi-year contract with the Cubs earlier this year. Outside of baseball, the family loves to give back and is very philanthropy oriented. In addition to serving on the board of Bregman Cares, a nonprofit that focuses on autism advocacy, Reagan also works with The Cities project, which supports Chicago Public Schools and their families.

“I live by the saying that you can’t pour from an empty cup,” Reagan says. “As moms, I think we can feel guilty for taking time for ourselves, but I’ve learned that I’m a better mom when I do. It’s important to put systems in place that give you a break, whether that’s leaning on family, hiring help if you're able to or trading off with your partner. It doesn't have to be a perfect wellness routine either; sometimes it’s a 20-minute workout or just a walk. I think the biggest thing is realizing that taking care of yourself isn’t separate from taking care of your family.”

Courtesy of Reagan Bregman

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