Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Share a Sweet Moment at Their Bridal Shower
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are gearing up for their wedding day. The pair, who have been engaged since last April, are preparing to tie the knot this summer in Culpo’s native Rhode Island. Leading up to the big day, they have been enjoying a series of sweet celebrations in California, where they live.
The latest pre-wedding party, which took place this past weekend, was a stunning outdoor bridal shower. The event featured beautiful floral arrangements, stunning place settings and, of course, a fabulous dress from Culpo herself. The 32-year-old stepped out in an off-the-shoulder A-line white dress with puff sleeves and a textured floral print. She paired the full-length number with a pair of diamond floral earrings and a matching ring. McCaffrey, the 27-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back, opted for a more casual look, including navy pants and an off-white tee.
While the pair haven’t disclosed the exact date of their wedding, they have teased that the ceremony will take place this summer during McCaffrey’s off-season. And, in a TikTok that Culpo shared over the weekend, she disclosed that they are officially one month away from the ceremony, meaning that the occasion is quickly approaching.
Culpo has carefully documented all of the beautiful events leading up to their wedding, and there is no doubt she will do the same come their big day. And given just how beautiful all of the pre-wedding festivities have been, we are excited to see outtakes from what is sure to be a stunning celebration.