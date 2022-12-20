The model-influener shared several photos from her archive on Instagram.

Olivia Culpo. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Six years before she made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2018, Olivia Culpo was crowned Miss Universe. On Monday, Dec. 19, the model and social media influencer shared a throwback to her 2012 accomplishment on Instagram, celebrating 10 years since she took the title.

The photos show the now 30-year-old in a pink gown, wearing a Miss Universe sash and crown while holding flowers, as well as several others where she is clad in a bikini and other dresses.

Culpo captioned her post, “Ten years ago today. I can’t tell if this makes me old now or a baby back then 😂🙈 here’s a little trip down memory lane. Don’t mind the spam I know this is a lot of pics eeek but I want to be able to look back at these memories here in 10 more years ❤️.”

“👑❤️👑❤️,” commented Culpo’s boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, while tan artist Isabel Alysa said, “My forever miss universe!!!😍😍😍.”

Since sharing the post, it has accumulated more than 150,000 likes on Instagram.

In 2012, Culpo won the Miss Rhode Island USA competition before going on to take the Miss USA pageant title. She was crowned Miss Universe the same year.

The season finale of Culpo’s reality TV show, The Culpo Sisters, aired earlier this month. The series, which followed Culpo and her sisters, Sophia and Aurora, as they navigate life in Los Angeles together, is now streaming on Apple TV.

