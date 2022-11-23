Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience. Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac channeled her inner Happy Gilmore beer girl as she recreated an iconic scene from the golf movie to promote a new collection of towels called “Paige’s Happy Place.”

The golf influencer teased the towels on Twitter.

“We normally do one but this time we did THREE! Click to buy your towel now,” she wrote above a photo of her in a black lingerie garter set holding a jug of beer and a spill that was captured in mid-air.

Spiranac’s blonde hair was curled and styled into a deep side part and her glam featured heavy eyelashes that made her blue eyes pop.

The three-towel collection includes a photo of her in the black set with the beer, another towel featuring Spiranac laying on her side using her hand as a headrest with sprinklers going off behind her.

“You asked and we delivered. I’ve already taken you to your happy place and now it’s time to go to your naughty place,” she wrote on Twitter.

The third towel features Spiranac on one side in the “happy place” wearing a lacy white bra and underwear and the 29-year-old in the black set on the other “naughty” side. The middle of the towel reads “meet me,” in allusion to the Adam Sandler film.

This isn’t the only merchandise that Spiranac sells. She also released a 2023 pin-up calendar last month featuring exclusive, never-before-seen pics of the model in a Western-themed photo shoot.

“Calendar is now available to buy! This was a very special project for me,” she announced on Instagram on Oct. 4. “I found the location @therustyskilletranch, styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture. It was just the two of us. Hope you enjoy the calendar and all the hard work we put into it!”

The Rusty Skillet Ranch, located in Spiranac’s home state, Colorado, is a “secluded modern getaway,” according to its Instagram account.

Calendars retail for $25 and can be purchased at paigespiranac.com.

“365 days of Paige!” reads the website description.“Take advantage of special offers and surprise sales, product launches, and event invites when you purchase a calendar. Early access, special invites, and exclusive savings make this a valuable purchase, but the priceless part is 12 months of exclusive Paige pin-up pictures. Get yours today!”

