Rihanna and Beyoncé Are Among Forbes’ Most Powerful Women

The superstars landed at No. 73 and No. 80 on the annual list, respectively.

Rihanna and Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (left), Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Forbes released its annual “The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” list on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Powerhouses Rihanna and Beyoncé were among the world leaders, entertainers and entrepreneurs recognized on the list, which was based on four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence.

Rihanna was ranked No. 73, while Beyoncé made the list shortly thereafter at No. 80.

The Fenty Beauty founder, whose net worth is calculated at $1.4 billion, generated over $550 million in revenue for the company in 2020 alone. The R&B superstar and entrepreneur, 34, is also a mom—she and partner, A$AP Rocky, welcomed a baby boy in May. She was featured in this same list in 2021, at No. 68, as one of the 14 billionaires noted last year.

Last month Beyoncé, 41, received her 88th career Grammy Award nomination and is now tied with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for the most nods in Grammy history. She and her husband truly are a power couple: the duo’s 2018 stadium tour grossed more than $250 million. Together, the two share three children—Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Sir and Rumi, 5.

Both women also appeared on Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list, which ranks the most successful female entrepreneurs, entertainers and executives in the U.S. Rihanna was No. 21 on the list, which was published in June of this year, while Beyoncé ranked No. 61 with a net worth of $450 million.

Rihanna is also the founder of lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. Recently, when asked by E! News whom she would want to have walk in her next runway fashion show, Rihanna disclosed that Beyoncé would be at the top of her list.

“I mean, Beyoncé got body,” she said. “That would just trump everything for me."

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!