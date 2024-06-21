Travis Kelce Wears ‘Fearless’ Friendship Bracelet in Sweet Nod to Taylor Swift While in Cannes
Travis Kelce is thinking about his girlfriend even when the two are separately living their best lives. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end traveled to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France with his brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. The three were photographed on June 20 walking along the waterfront and enjoying the beautiful European weather.
Travis, 34, donned a casual blue-and-white striped crochet button-up, cream shorts, white sneakers and a blue cap. However, what caught our eye the most was the way in which the three-time Super Bowl Champion accessorized his outfit. He donned two cute, colorful friendship bracelets that read “Cannes” and “Fearless,” the latter being a reference to girlfriend Taylor Swift’s 2008 album, which she re-recorded as Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.
The bracelets were apparently made at Pinterest’s BonBonWhims Charm Bar activation at the festival and given to the athlete by a fan.
The celebrity couple began dating late last summer, and were first linked when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023. In September, the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist returned to the arena to watch the Chiefs face off against the Chicago Bears. The duo left the game together in Kelce’s convertible and the rest is history.
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift shared in her Person of the Year interview with TIME magazine last year. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”
Luckily for Kelce, he was reunited with Swift on Friday, as he attended one of her London “The Eras Tour” stops.