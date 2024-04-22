How Kate Love Recovers and Rejuvenates Post-Workout
Despite her busy schedule, Canadian model Kate Love likes to prioritize movement. For her, that usually takes the form of pilates or yoga classes, or long walks with her 10-month-old daughter and her dog, she told The Chalkboard recently.
But she doesn’t simply make sure to make time for movement, she also prioritizes recovery following any sort of movement that she undertakes. When it comes to rejuvenation following a workout, there are a few things that Love can almost invariably be found doing.
To get her body back to homeostasis—to promote recovery and minimize soreness—the model loves to use her Theragun. Beyond that, she also enjoys time in the sauna or an ice bath to give her muscles time to relax and recuperate.
Part of her recovery (and her pre-workout) routine simply involves “drinking tons of water,” she said. There is no better way, Love believes, to stay hydrated. But it also involves refeuling herself correctly. To help with that, the mother-of-one “love[s] to throw a Koia in my bag,” she said, referring to her go-to plant-based protein shake. “It’s low-calorie, high in protein, and tastes great.”
Once all of that is said and done, Love resets with a shower. Some of her go-to post-workout cleansing products include “Oak Essentials Body Moisture Rich Balm for [my] body, U Beauty Hydrating Face Oil and Resurfacing Compound for my face and the Violette FR Dry Shampoo for a quick hair refresh,” she said.