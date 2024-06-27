These 2 Wellness Practices Helped Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Get Rid of Her Cystic Acne
When it comes to finding wellness practices that are effective, we often look to Melissa Wood-Tepperberg.
The workout and wellness leader has built an entire platform dedicated to imparting her knowledge with her followers and making movement more attainable. With that in mind, the 41-year-old has turned her Instagram page into a wealth of wisdom. She frequently takes to her social media to share her personal experiences with various wellness and fitness practices—and the knowledge she has gained from those experiences.
We all know that wellness isn’t a one-size-fits-all proposition. But that doesn’t mean we can’t learn from leaders like Wood-Tepperberg, who shares wisdom that might just help us on our own journeys.
For instance, if you’re currently suffering from cystic acne, you might just want to take a page out of her wellness book. “When I was suffering from cystic acne years ago,” she said in a recent Instagram post, “I learned so much about gut health and our lymphatic system.”
The journey led her to gravity colonics and lymphatic drainage massages—her first introduction to wellness practices. “It’s been over a decade of doing both and I honestly have to say these two practices have enhanced my health in ways I never could have comprehended before,” she explained.
Wood-Tepperberg has an at-home lymphatic drainage routine (which she demonstrated in her Instagram post), that she does in combination with one or two lymphatic drainage massages per month. Combined with her movement practices, this decade-long attention to wellness has brought clear skin and an even better mindset.