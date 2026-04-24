2026 NFL Draft: These Are 5 WAGs to Watch From the First Round

The 2026 NFL draft began yesterday, Thursday, April 23, and while we’re excited to see where the league’s hottest prospects are landing, we’re also thrilled for another reason: The 2026 NFL draft class brings forth an entirely new roster of athletes’ wives and girlfriends.

While names like Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Simone Biles and Christen Goff are surely top of mind when you think “NFL WAG,” keep an eye on the following women, who have officially added the title to their résumés as of yesterday.

Kaia Henderson, girlfriend of Sonny Styles

Styles, who was selected as the No. 7 overall pick in last night’s draft by the Washington Commanders, has a great supporter in Henderson, who plays basketball for Ohio State.

When Ohio State won the 2024 College Football National Championship, beating out Notre Dame 34-23, Henderson hyped up her linebacker boyfriend on social media with a sweet caption accompanying a photo carousel.

“Words can’t express how proud I am of my National Champion,” she wrote on Jan. 22, 2025. “I am so thankful for the amazing friendships and memories made, and for being apart of this unforgettable journey with you. Standing by your side every step of the way!! @sonnystyles_❤️🏆.”

Sami Sue, fiancée of Spencer Fano

The Cleveland Browns selected Fano ninth overall last night, and the former Utah Utes offensive tackle is gearing up to wed Sue this summer. The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary this January, got engaged in March.

Lemyah Hylton, girlfriend of KC Concepcion

An athletic power couple, Hylton plays basketball for the Texas A&M Aggies. She started her collegiate sports career with the Arizona Wildcats before transferring to the University of Miami, and now Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Concepcion, a wide receiver, was drafted to the Cleveland Browns last night.

Lauren Rutledge, wife of Keylan Rutledge

Keylan, who was selected No. 26 to the Houston Texans, is married to Lauren, whom he wed last June. The two have been together since at least 2022, according to the athlete’s Instagram account.

Aliece, girlfriend of Jeremiyah Love

The former Notre Dame running back, who was chosen third overall by the Arizona Cardinals, had the full support of his lady, Aliece, last night. On her Instagram story, she wrote, “I’m so extremely proud of you babe, I can’t wait to watch you absolutely dominate in the NFL 🥹.”

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