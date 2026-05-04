Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Are Couple Goals at Kentucky Derby

Sports fans and celebrities alike headed to Churchill Downs in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2, and the annual race turned out to be a historic one this year. With Golden Tempo winning first place, this year marked the very first time a female trainer (Cherie DeVaux) has won the Derby in the prestigious event’s 152 year history.

In attendance for the occasion? Model Camille Kostek and her four-time Super Bowl champion partner, Rob Gronkowski. The pair, who have been dating since 2015, when Gronkowski was a tight end for the New England Patriots and Kostek was a cheerleader for the team, no doubt looked the part.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek | Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Kostek opted for an incredibly chic ensemble for the occasion. The 34-year-old Connecticut native donned a custom black Christian Siriano number, complete with a polka dotted buster-like top and a matching ankle-length skirt. Styled by Sarah Nearis for her appearance at the Kentucky Derby, Kostek accessorized with a fabulous hat by The Hat Girls, along with a small black purse and black and white pointed-toe shoes.

Meanwhile, Gronkowski, 36, wore a blue button-up, navy blazer and tan slacks. In addition to posing on the red carpet ahead of the race, the famous couple chatted with Sunday Night Football on NBC, and the brand shared a cute reel of the two talking about what they would potentially name their hypothetical shared race horse.

“It would be [named] Ralphie the Stallion after my dog,” Kostek said with a giggle as Gronkowski chimed in, “I was gonna say Ralphie as well, but Ralphie the Stallion is really, really creative. I like that. We’re on the same page.”

And while it was Kostek’s first-ever time at the Kentucky Derby, Gronkowski was no rookie at Churchill Downs. In an interview with TODAY, the retired athlete reflected upon attending the race for the very first time in 2015 following his team’s Super Bowl victory. After the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX, Gronkowski and teammates like Tom Brady, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman celebrated their win at that year’s Derby.

“That’ll be a memory that, you know, we’ll never forget,” he added, before Kostek playfully chimed in to rib her partner on his questionable outfit choice that year.

Fans chimed into the comments section of TODAY’s Instagram reel of the red carpet moment to hype up the two both individually and together.

“Stunning Camille!” one person applauded.

“Beautiful couple,” someone else added of the pair.

“🔥New England loves Gronk!!!” another user cheered.

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