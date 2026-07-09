’Life in the W’: ESPN Announces New Docuseries Detailing the WNBA’s Historic Year

WNBA fans have had an exciting couple of weeks, and things just keep getting better!

For starters, the league unveiled the stacked lineup of starters and reserves chosen for the upcoming 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, which will broadcast live from Chicago on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. And on Thursday, July 9, ESPN announced a new six-episode docuseries titled Life in the W, which will chronicle the league’s history-making 2025 season.

New ESPN docuseries highlights three WNBA stars

As exclusively reported by USA Today, the original docuseries will depict the 2025 WNBA season through the eyes of three of the league’s major players: A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx.

“Women’s basketball is thriving thanks to great players with great stories, and Life in the W showcases three incredible players with uniquely compelling journeys,” Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President and Executive Producer of ESPN Originals, noted in a press release about the show. “We have three of the game’s best in A’ja, Napheesa and DeWanna, and viewers will love getting to know these women as they strive for excellence at the highest level.”

According to the aforementioned press release, the docuseries—which was also executive produced by LeBron James, Jamal Henderson, Ben Turner and Matt Rissmiller—will take fans behind the scenes to show what life is like for their favorite players on and off the court. The episodes will also document the league’s history-making Collective Bargaining Agreement, which secured salary increases and more benefits for players earlier this year.

A trailer released alongside the announcement also gave viewers an idea of what to expect from a content standpoint, combining live footage from games, sit-down interviews and behind-the-scenes moments of the players balancing their personal lives with their careers on the court. You can check out the full trailer on YouTube here.

Where can I watch ESPN’s Life in the W?

All episodes of Life in the W will be available to stream on the ESPN app beginning Friday, July 24.

For those without the app, the press release also noted that episodes will air on a staggered basis over the course of three days on ESPN2, with the first and second hitting the channel on Friday, July 24 at 10 p.m. ET, the second and third episode dropping on Saturday, July 26 at 5 p.m. ET and the final two episodes premiering on Sunday, July 27, also at 5 p.m. ET.

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