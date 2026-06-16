Paige Spiranac Tees Up With Barstool Sports and Dunkin’ Ahead of the U.S. Open

Paige Spiranac’s O.G. fans likely recall the viral moment when she famously hit a golf ball out of Barstool Sports personality Trent Ryan’s mouth. In the 2016 clip, Spiranac emitted a few nervous giggles before Ryan placed the tee between his teeth and the former pro golfer sent the ball sailing (and left the blogger’s teeth in tact!). At the time, the nail-biting stunt had Ryan declaring that he and Spiranac were “friends for life now.”

Fast forward a decade later, and Spiranac and Ryan just reunited to recreate the stunt—this time with a glazed Dunkin’ Munchkin in place of a golf ball. In a joint reel shared by Barstool Sports, Dunkin and Spiranac earlier today, Tuesday, June 16, the two walked out of a Dunkin’ store with iced coffees in hand. In the clip, the former Division I golfer sported her traditional athleisure, including a white tank top and a light blue pleated skirt with a thick white belt. As they chatted about the “legendary” U.S. Open weekend ahead, Spiranac reminded her pal about their shared history, too.

“Why? Because you hit a golf ball out of my mouth?” Ryan questioned before a flashback video of the original stunt was shown on screen. “So we have unbelievable chemistry, it’s not a big deal.”

Spiranac then lifted up a golf club and playfully asked Ryan if he’d like to “run it back.” After setting their delicious iced beverages aside, Ryan once again placed a golf tee in between his teeth. This time around, Spiranac gently placed a glazed donut hole atop the tee before lining up her swing. Once again, she sent the ball... er, donut ... flying and the two shared a victorious fist bump as fellow Barstool Sports personalities Sam Riggs Bozoian and Frankie Borrelli cheered.

“this is tee 🙂‍↕️⛳️🤏,” the official Dunkin’ account quipped in the comments section.

“love when history repeats itself,” the Fore Play Podcast account quipped.

“Might be a candidate for video of the year 🫣😲 not sure I’d trust @_paige.renee a 3rd time tho 😂,” one fan joked.

“Hell yes. This was great,” another user applauded.

“LOLLLL,” digital creator Nicole Mozolewski commented.

Suddenly, we’re incredibly hungry—and more ready for the U.S. Open than ever. The competition tees off on Thursday, June 18 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. While last year’s tournament saw J.J. Spaun win his first major title, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are heavily favored for victory in this year’s competition.

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