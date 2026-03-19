Simone Biles Sweetly Cheers on Husband Jonathan Owens Following His Move to the Colts

Simone Biles is gearing up to cheer on a new football team this fall. The Olympic gymnast’s husband, Jonathan Owens, signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, March 17, signaling his departure from the Chicago Bears after two seasons.

Owens, who has also previously played for the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers, will be entering his eighth year in the league with the 2026 NFL season. Shortly after the ink dried on the 30-year-old safety’s contract with his new team, Biles, 29, took to Instagram to cheer on her hubby with a sweet note of encouragement.

“excited to call Indy home this upcoming football season 💙,” the 11-time Olympic medalist wrote in an Instagram caption on March 18, in a show of support for her partner. “beyond proud of you @jowens! keep defeating the odds, i love you.”

Her carousel started off with a cute snapshot of the two together, followed by images of the squad’s practice facility in Indianapolis and a lyric from Drake’s 2022 track “Hours in Silence:” “Only thing worth chasing is a dream.”

Plenty of Biles’s 12 million followers on the social media platform chimed into the comments section to congratulate Owens and to welcome the couple to Indianapolis with open arms.

“Indy is excited to have you!!! 🫶🏻🫶🏻,” Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull cheered.

“welcome to Indy ❤️‍🔥,” the official Fever team’s Instagram account wrote.

“blue and white fits boutta hittttt💙,” one person predicted of Biles’s game-day fashion.

“Congrats!!! Here for all the new gameday creations ✨🥹😛😎🫶🏼,” Alyssa McKenzie of Glamourlyss Design stated.

“The support of a loving spouse is everything! 💙🤍Congratulations & continued success to both of you,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, others expressed how much they will miss having the athletic power couple in the Windy City.

“Chicago is going to miss you sm 😭😭😭😭😭,” one fan declared.

“We are gonna miss you @simonebiles and your incredible fashion sense and repping for the Bears,” someone else noted of Biles’s sidelines stile. “I love football but always came to see what you were doing as you always have such cute fashion. Chicago and I will miss you both!”

While we eagerly await the start of the 2026 NFL season this fall, we will be pondering exactly how Biles will bring her incredible sporty fashion to the sidelines at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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