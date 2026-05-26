Alix Earle Details Emotional Reunion With Ex-Boyfriend Braxton Berrios

While she and her ex-boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, are on good terms, a recent run-in with her former beau left Alix Earle in tears. The 25-year-old content creator detailed the emotional reunion in a TikTok over the weekend, in which she spilled the tea while taking off her makeup after a night out.

Earle noted that while things were “normal and fine,” she and Berrios joked around with each other and “it was like funny and fun, and then it wasn’t.” She told her 8.5 million followers on the platform that she then kept looking out for Berrios the remainder of the evening. The University of Miami grad admitted that while dancing with her girlfriends, she started crying.

“Sometimes you just can’t help it,” Earle stated. “Sometimes you’re just a girl and sometimes like water just falls out of your eyes and sometimes that happens and that’s O.K.”

The “Get Real With Me” host shared that after becoming overcome with emotion, she “did the responsible thing” and called a car to take her home for the evening, where she then cried to her dog, Asia.

“I’m fine,” Earle concluded. “But just like sharing this [because] maybe someone else has an experience like this recently and is like, ‘Oh wow, someone else is going through this, this is nice.’”

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Tons of the content creator’s fans rallied around Earle in the comments section, where they offered their support with sweet, encouraging messages.

“You’re allowed to not be over him ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹,” one follower wrote, while someone else added, “Very vulnerable post, thank you!” which received a “like” from Earle.

“Genuinely my favourite thing about you is how dang real you are,” one person chimed, to which Earle replied, “I’m catching strays on the backend for being honest over here HAHAH.”

“This is so real I remember those days. You’ll be okay queen hang in there 🩷🩷,” another user encouraged.

“Sometimes you’re just a girl and sometimes water just falls out of your eyes. I want to hug you. 😭,” TV personality and podcast host Stassi Schroeder noted.

Earle confirmed her split from Berrios, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, last December. While breakup rumors had been circulating for some time, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant opened up with her audience about the reasoning for the couple’s split, which came down to distance. Prior to going their separate ways, Earle and Berrios dated for about two years.

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