Alix Earle Teases When She Will Finally Speak on Alleged Alex Cooper Feud

Yesterday, Tuesday, July 14, Alix Earle was revealed as the cover star of the TIME100 Creators issue, an honor that highlights the lifestyle content creator’s influence across platforms. In the feature story with the publication, Earle dished on everything from her skincare brand, Reale Actives, to her Netflix reality show, Earle Meets World, debuting this fall.

Of the latter, the 25-year-old New Jersey native teased that she will finally address the long-awaited reason for her beef with fellow content creator and former business partner Alex Cooper. For those unaware of the fallout between Earle and Cooper, read our full explainer here.

The TL;DR version: Earle’s Hot Mess podcast departed Cooper’s Unwell network in February 2025 following reports of the two clashing over business matters. The series has been on hiatus ever since. Fast forward to April of this year, and after Earle reposted a TikTok referring to Cooper as an “ambulance chaser,” Cooper responded to the drama directly by calling Earle out in a nearly two-minute TikTok video of her own. The 31-year-old Call Her Daddy host accused Earle of creating a “fake narrative” and encouraged her to “say what you gotta say about me.”

While Earle left a sarcastic comment on the video noting she was “on it,” she has yet to address the issue publicly—despite the internet’s curiosity and the question continuing to crop up in interviews. However, it sounds like the time is coming.

“It’s something I’m going to talk about on the show,” Earle told TIME of the situation with Cooper before adding, “That was one of the things in the beginning they wanted me to talk about, and I really wasn’t comfortable sharing ... Then everything unfolded the way it did while we were filming. There was a serious struggle behind the scenes of emotions, and my family showed up for me. Those moments that sometimes seem so fun for people online, but are hard behind the scenes—I am happy that we were able to capture that.”

Earle also shared that her forthcoming Netflix series will, of course, include plenty of family drama, providing fans a peek at the blended dynamic of her loved ones. “It was important to show how we got to where we are today, and that things aren’t perfect all the time,” she added.

Find the complete 2026 TIME100 Creators list here.

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