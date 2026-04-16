Brianna LaPaglia Has Entered the Alex Cooper Chat: Here’s What She Said About the Recent Drama

By now, you’re probably aware of the ongoing drama between Get Real With Me host Alix Earle and Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper. And in case you’re not, take a look at our in-depth explainer here to understand why the former friends and business partners are feuding.

TL;DR: After joining Cooper’s platform, Unwell, in 2023, Earle and her podcast, Hot Mess, departed in 2025 following reports of the two clashing over business matters. Earlier this week, after Earle reposted a TikTok in which a creator called Cooper an ambulance chaser, Cooper made her own TikTok video calling out Earle, asking her to “get specific and just say what you gotta say about me.”

How did Brianna LaPaglia get involved?

In a more recent development, Brianna LaPaglia has entered the discussion. The media personality, who rose to fame through the Barstool Sports network, cohosts the BFFs podcast alongside Josh Richards, and is known for her raw, unfiltered personality.

When LaPaglia, who is friends with Earle, allegedly claimed to Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy that Cooper was going to get “destroyed” by Earle and began commenting on the matter online, Cooper issued a public statement to LaPaglia as well.

In a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 15, Cooper called out LaPaglia for inserting herself into the conversation. “This girl on girl s--- needs to stop,” Cooper wrote. “While Alix tries to get her story together, let me address Brianna Chickenfry who is adding onto the fake narrative and dog pile.”

Brianna LaPaglia | JC Olivera/Getty Images

She continued, “Brianna, you coming online saying I’m a mean girl, that I’m going to get destroyed, in peoples comments saying I hate Alex Cooper.... Here are the facts. I have never met you in my life. The only communication we have ever had together is through dm.”

Cooper, 31, then shared screenshots of her DMs on Instagram with LaPaglia, which consisted of some friendly dialogue back and forth. It started out back in 2022 with LaPaglia, 26, addressing a possible misunderstanding stemming from a podcast episode. Their casual interactions, which continued through December 2024, involved Cooper reaching out to offer support when LaPaglia went through her public breakup with country singer Zach Bryan in the fall of 2024.

LaPaglia issued a direct response to Cooper’s claims in a TikTok in which she did not hold back when it came to sharing her true feelings about Cooper.

“I work at Barstool, so Dave [Portnoy] introduced me to Alex Cooper,” LaPaglia explained. “I was a fan of Alex Cooper before I knew the rath of f------ Alex Cooper and what she does to people and how she treats people. I am friends with Alix Earle. Alix Earle told me everything that transpired between those two two years ago ... From what Alix Earle told me, Alex Cooper is a very, very mean person.”

LaPaglia then added, “Yeah, maybe my f------ narrative switched on you after I found things out about you. I used to be a fan, clearly I’m not anymore.”

While Earle, 25, has yet to issue a response to Cooper, she commented, “Okay on it!!” on Cooper’s scathing video calling her out. Fans are clearly very eagerly awaiting the Reale Actives founder’s rebuttal, but thus far, she has only shared a TikTok of herself seeing Cooper’s statement for the first time.

It’s clear that, while she hasn’t shared her side of the story quite yet, Earle just might be gearing up to do so. Yesterday, when one of her 8.4 million followers on the video-based platform begged Earle to “GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT,” she replied, “On it 💗.”

Stay tuned!

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