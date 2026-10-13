Claire Kittle Shared the Sweetest Birthday Message in Honor of 49ers Husband George Kittle

Happy (belated) birthday to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle! The professional athlete celebrated his special day on Friday, Oct. 9, and in honor of his 33rd birthday, his wife, Claire Kittle, shared the sweetest birthday message in his honor.

Alongside a carousel of images of the happy couple posing along a river, the HOSS Tailgate Tour founder wrote a romantic note to her spouse of seven years.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world @gkittle,” she penned. “You have a magical way of drawing people to you & thats such a gift. You’re captivating & compassionate & gentle, except on a football field and I think it’s really something, that you can do both flawlessly. Couldn’t be more obsessed with you. Everyone go wish him a happy bday ❤️.”

Plenty of the pair’s friends and fans alike chimed into the comments section to not only wish George a happy birthday, but also to hype up Claire’s outfit in the snapshots, which consisted of a white flowy dress and black Hunter boots.

“okay I know this is a george post but I loveeeeee your dress,” one comment read.

“Cuties 🥰 happy birthday George !!” Hillary Trubisky, wife of Tennesee Titans quarterback Mitch Trubisky, added.

“My close and personal friends George and Claire Kittle,” someone else joked.

“Thank you my queen !!!” George wrote in reply to his wife.

Claire and George have been together since their college days together at the University of Iowa, where she played basketball and he was on the football team. They got engaged during the summer of 2018 and eloped the following spring.

In addition to the sweet shout-out from his wife, George continued his birthday weekend with a win out on the field. He and his teammates earned a 32-29 win during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Following the game on Oct. 11, Claire shared an Instagram post of her outfit while at Lumen Field, where she called out the close score, noting in her caption, “Woof that game aged me.”

This weekend, Claire’s game-day outfit consisted of a gray 49ers T-shirt worn underneath a red-and-black varsity jacket, paired with black leggings and knee-high pointed-toe boots on her lower half. The Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up podcast cohost rounded out her look with a pair of black sunnies and a custom game-day bag adorned with “Kittle” and George’s jersey number, 85.

Next up, the 49ers will take on the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 19 with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m.

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