‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’: Everything We Know About the New Series

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been missing your weekly dose of ballroom glitz and glam since the Season 34 finale of Dancing With the Stars aired last year. And, while fans have already gotten a few sneak peeks at the incoming Season 35 cast—both Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller were just announced this week—we still have a while longer to wait for new episodes.

Still, it turns out we won’t actually have to wait too long before we return to those shiny hardwood floors. In case you missed it, fans of the franchise got an exciting announcement on Wednesday, April 22, when ABC revealed a new spinoff series is on its way. The best part? It’s coming sooner than you might expect!

What is the Dancing With the Stars spinoff?

As reported by Deadline, the popular ABC competition revealed they would be branching out with a brand-new spinoff show titled Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro at Hulu’s Get Real House event this week. The series is slated to premiere ahead of the usual season this fall, taking over our TV screens beginning July 13.

Further adding to the excitement, the program is set to be hosted by last season’s Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy winner, Robert Irwin. Meanwhile, DWTS pro Mark Ballas and his ballroom expert mother, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, will be seated on the panel alongside weekly guest judges.

As the title suggests, the program will be focused on finding the next great ballroom superstar to partner with the incoming star-studded cast. Still, this won’t be just another dancing competition, oh no! They disclosed that “12 up-and-coming dancers will move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process for the coveted Season 35 slot.”

Dancing With the Stars fans react to the news

The show also shared the news via a video on Instagram, with Irwin introducing the concept to get followers excited for the brand-new ballroom adventure. As you can imagine, plenty of fans, pro dancers and former celebrity contestants were quick to applaud the announcement in the comment section.

“Sooooo excited for this 👀🔥😍,” DWTS pro Jenna Johnson penned.

“A little messed up I wasn’t asked to tryout for this,” Season 33 runner-up Ilona Maher joked.

“new summer show unlocked 😍😍😍,” one fan declared.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥omg now we are talking!!! Or should i say DANCING!!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,” another quipped.

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