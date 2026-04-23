Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller Are Joining Season 35 of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and Fans Are Obsessed

Yesterday, Hulu announced that when Dancing With the Stars returns for Season 35 this fall, two Traitors cast members will be vying for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy: Maura Higgins (who appeared on Season 4 of the U.S. version of the Dutch show, De Verraders) and Ciara Miller (from Season 3).

The two reality television stars are the first cast members to be announced as competitors in the forthcoming season of the ABC series, and fans are ecstatic over the news. Celebrities and followers of the show alike have chimed into the comments section of the Instagram announcements to hype both women up, and it’s drumming up plenty of excitement over the forthcoming season.

Maura Higgins

“YES!!!!!!! BEEN WAITING FOR THIS!!!! I’m so hyped 🔥,” one follower cheered of the former Love Island UK star.

“PUT THIS GIRL WITH SOMEONE WHO WILL TAKE HER TO THE FINAL,” someone else pleaded in the comments section of DWTS’s April 22 post.

“THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY!!!!!!🪩🪩🪩🪩,” actress and DWTS Season 2 alum Lisa Rinna applauded.

“YESSSSS I CALLED IT!!! @maurahiggins,” DWTS pro Emma Slater commented.

“I LITERALLY CANNOT WAIT!!!!!! 😍😍@maurahiggins,” fellow professional dancer Jenna Johnson chimed.

“does the winning dancer get a birken this year?!?!” the official Olipop account inquired, referencing the luxury bag Higgins received as a consolation prize from Traitors winner Rob Rausch.

“from birkins to the mirrorball 🪩,” the official Get Real Hulu account added.

Ciara Miller

“IM SAAAAAAAT,” pal and Summer House costar Hannah Berner stated.

“Pleaseeeee be with Val,” one fan begged, manifesting Miller’s pairing with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

“can’t wait! ❤️,” actor and Season 34 Dancing With the Stars competitor Dylan Efron cheered.

“already has our vote 👏🏽,” the official Sephora account noted.

“I have an idea who she could dance with just sayin ✋🏼,” Brylee Armstrong, wife of DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong, alluded.

“He fumbled, she foxtrots 🪩✨,” the Tangle Teezer Hairbrush brand wrote, clearly referencing Miller’s recent drama with ex-boyfriend West Wilson and former bestie Amanda Batula. The official Victoria’s Secret account chimed in with a similar remark, writing “From West to Waltz 💃🪩.”

When does Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars premiere?

While a specific date has not yet been announced, Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere sometime during fall 2026.

In the meantime, fans of the show can tune in to the series’ brand-new spinoff, Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, which premieres on Monday, July 13, 2026. Hosted by Robert Irwin, who claimed the Mirrorball Trophy alongside Witney Carson last season on DWTS, the spinoff will follow pro dancers as they vie for a spot among the professional dancers on the forthcoming season of the series.

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