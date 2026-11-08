Hailee Steinfeld’s Refreshing Mental Health Tips for Winter Are Worth Reading

Hailee Steinfeld may be a busy working mom, but the actor-singer is never too swamped for her fans. The Sinner star, who welcomed a daughter, Harper, with her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, this spring, regularly takes the time to do an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A session with her newsletter subscribers.

Steinfeld’s Substack, Beau Society, often includes life updates from the star, stories from set and more, and the actor’s Issue No. 110, which was sent out on Friday, Nov. 6, consisted of her answers to questions submitted by readers. One in particular struck a chord, as the Hawkeye star is known for speaking out on mental health matters. When a subscriber asked Steinfeld for her “mental health tips for the darker, colder months,” the 29-year-old star was happy to oblige.

“I would say get outside, even if you don’t feel like it,” Steinfeld advised. “You don’t have to run a marathon in the snow, but breathe in that fresh, crisp air. Move your body. Make plans with people you love. Find little things to look forward to... that’s a big thing for me. [Steinfeld’s best friend] Greer [Gustavson] and I talk about this often when we know we won’t see each other for a long time. Say it’s six months; we’ll plan a trip six months in advance. Or a fun dinner. Something to look forward to. I think that’s a great way to help get through a colder or quieter season.”

Hailee Steinfeld | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Steinfeld’s other piece of advice for caring for one’s emotional well-being during the colder months ahead? Simply slowing down and leaning into the coziness of the season.

“Also, when it starts to feel weird—like it gets dark at 5 p.m., you haven’t had dinner yet, and you feel tired, but it’s too early to go to bed—I try to lean into being cozy and content,” she wrote. “I’ll watch a movie, make hot cocoa or tea, wear fuzzy socks and cute PJs. I know it’s coming; nature’s been warning us for a while. So I try to, as much as I can, embrace and accept it.”

Last month, Steinfeld also used her platform to inform her subscribers of a mental health struggle she was experiencing and how a friend’s random act of kindness helped turn her day around. “I’m a big believer that when you do kind things for other people, everything you’re carrying gets a little lighter,” she wrote at the time, offering her fans a little glimpse into her state of mind.

New editions of the Beau Society are released every Friday. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

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