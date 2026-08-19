Hailee Steinfeld Channels Vintage Vibes in New Photos From Beau Society Newsletter

Every time Hailee Steinfeld shares a new photo shoot with her followers on social media, our style moodboards get even more crowded with inspiration pics—and this week, she gave fashion and beauty lovers a vintage look for the books.

Stopping by the app to share some stylish snapshots taken by photographer George Holz for her Beau Society newsletter, Steinfeld lounged in a bedroom while chatting on the phone. For the three-photo carousel, the actor wore a groovy matching set comprising a long-sleeved, button-up crop top and coordinating bottoms whose pattern showcased an array of blues, purples and oranges. She accessorized the sultry look further with a pair of pink pointed-toe pumps and a glossy, semi-sheer manicure.

The playful ensemble already gave plenty of throwback flair, but the star elevated everything to pure 1960s glamour with her hair and makeup. Steinfeld’s long brunette hair was styled in effortless waves, while her glam was a mix of beautiful neutrals, including bronzed cheeks, frosted lips and a dramatic smoky eye. “She is the moment! 🙌,” the official Instagram account for Estée Lauder declared in the comment section. Later, another user added, “Unreal! So gorgeous 😍💘.”

Steinfeld’s followers also had a little fun referencing her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, with whom she tied the knot in June 2025. “Girl, the season about to start and you’re out here trying to kill Josh with these looks. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan joked. Meanwhile, another quipped, “Josh Allen doesn’t need a Super Bowl. Dude is winning at life.”

Steinfeld stepped away from the spotlight for a short period in early 2026 after announcing in December 2025 that she was expecting her first child with the NFL player. The newlyweds welcomed their baby girl in May, and Steinfeld gave followers peeks of her motherhood journey through her aforementioned newsletter.

In the months since, the star has slowly returned to our social media feeds as she prepares for a busy end to the year. Steinfeld recently announced she’s the face of Estée Lauder’s new fragrance, starring in a sweet campaign that pulled directly from her experience as a new mother. She also sang a cover of the classic tune “Feeling Good” for the ad.

Next up, Steinfeld is set to voice the lead role in the forthcoming animated Disney film Hexed, which is slated to release in theaters on Nov. 25. Last weekend, the actor also stopped by Disney’s D23 Expo to promote the film, marking her first major red carpet appearance since the birth of her daughter.

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