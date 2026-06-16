Brooks Nader’s Casual Red Carpet Look Is This Summer’s Unofficial Cool Girl Uniform

When it comes to effortlessly chic style, there are few celebrities doing it like Brooks Nader.

The model and reality TV star has been all over the globe over the last few months, walking in runway shows in Miami and attending multiple high-profile red carpets. Still, whether she’s dressed to the nines in designer duds or dressed down for a laid back night out, she’s always showing off her signature style.

And her recent appearance at the Michelob ULTRA Pitchside event was no exception! There, the star sported what we’ve declared the “unofficial cool girl uniform” this summer, and you likely already have all the pieces in your wardrobe.

In a new Instagram carousel shared with her 1.8 million followers on Monday, June 15, Nader walked the Michelob ULTRA Pitchside red carpet in a pair of wide-leg, light-wash jeans and a simple, white, ultra-cropped ribbed tank. Rolling down the waistband of the oversized bottoms for a seriously sultry, midriff-bearing look, the model proved that comfortable and casual can also always be chic.

She accessorized the ensemble with a few signature Nader staples, including large, circular black sunglasses, dainty jewelry and pointed, open-toed yellow heels for an added pop of color. She left her long blonde tresses down, adding to the overall effortless vibe, and her glam matched the mood, with matte skin and a glossy mauve lip making for perfect finishing touches.

And one peek at the comment section further demonstrates that this classic look remains model-approved! “👏🔥❤️ you,” Molly Sims penned, with Maura Higgins concurring, adding, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

As noted above, 2026 has been a jam-packed year for Nader, and we’re only halfway through! In May alone, the star trekked down to Miami to appear on the runway at Swim Week. Shortly before that, she was spotted in Europe, walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of that, she and her sisters—Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane—attended Disney’s 2026 Upfront in New York City to celebrate the renewal of their hit Hulu and Disney+ reality TV series, Love Thy Nader.

And of course, to kick off the month, she appeared at FOX’s 2026 Upfront to get fans excited for the reboot of Baywatch, which she was cast in earlier this year. While the series won’t reportedly premiere until January 2027, the model has already been hard at work on set, sharing peeks at the filming process on social media.

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what Nader will wear next, as it’s sure to be another look we can’t help but want to replicate!

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