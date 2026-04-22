We’re Loving Josh Allen’s Sweet Press Conference Shout-Out to Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen is making sure everyone knows what a “rock star” Hailee Steinfeld is!

In case you missed it, the Buffalo Bills quarterback and Sinners star tied the knot last summer in an intimate ceremony after announcing their engagement on Instagram in late 2024. Then, in December 2025, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together via a heartfelt video on social media. They welcomed their baby girl earlier this month.

And during a press conference this week, Allen opened up about his experience with parenthood so far. There, he shared a sweet sentiment about how his wife and daughter have affected his outlook on both life and football.

As reported by E! News, when asked if having a newborn has changed his perspective, Allen responded to reporters by shouting out Steinfeld. “I do think this is going to be the best version of myself. You know, in all aspects: in my professional career, in my personal life,” the quarterback stated. “It’s such a blessing, and I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife who’s doing so many things right now and allowing me to be here right now and be with my teammates.”

Allen has played for the New York-based franchise since 2018, when the team selected him as the seventh pick in the first round of the NFL draft. And he continued to share the ways parenthood might affect his game, joking about his physical condition by quipping, “Hopefully the dad strength kicks in, right? That’s what they say.”

“Again, the want to win will never change. The ‘why’ I want to do it has, right?”⁠ Allen concluded, “Why I want to do it is to show my family—to show my daughter—how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset.”⁠

As noted above, the couple announced the arrival of their baby girl on Thursday, April 2, sharing the exciting news via Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter. Steinfeld had also given followers a few peeks at her pregnancy journey over the last couple of months, including select photos from her baby shower.

And like her husband, the actress is never afraid to shout out her partner! In an exclusive interview with Bustle back in September 2025, Steinfeld also said in part, “I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it’s the greatest thing in the world.”

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