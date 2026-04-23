‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ Season 2 Episode 3 and 4 Recap

The second season of Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiered on Peacock last Wednesday, April 15, and in case you missed out on the first two episodes, we’ve got you covered. Find our complete recap of episodes one and two here, and be sure to tune in to episodes three and four as soon as they are available to stream on the network at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

Here’s what you missed last week

The TL;DR version of our full recap is below.

Still reeling from her breakup with Bryan Arnelas, Amaya “Papaya” Espinal is focusing on her music career in New York City rather than dwelling on her former relationship. Later, when Belle-A Walker encourages her to meet up with Arnelas to get some closure, Espinal reluctantly agrees.

Meanwhile, Iris Kendall and TJ Palma made their relationship official when Palma asked Kendall to be his girlfriend during a romantic cruise down the Pacific Coast Highway. Hannah Fields, happily in a relationship with a man named Sebastian, sticks up for her girls during a group outing, confronting Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez for the way things ended with Kendall.

Plus, Clarke Carraway is still caring for boyfriend Taylor Williams as he recovers from his horseback riding injuries and is simultaneously in the midst of a friendship fallout with former bestie Coco Watson. And while Andreina Santos took a risk and asked her bestie, Jeremiah Brown, out for drinks, the model politely turned her down.

Season 2, Episode 3: Bye Bye Bryan, Hello New York

Kendall and Palma talked about potentially spending Christmas together as Palma prepared to depart Los Angeles to head back to Tampa for Thanksgiving with his family. Meanwhile, Brown acknowledged that while he and Santos have a flirty vibe, he’s not ready to potentially ruin their friendship by dating.

Minutes into the episode, Espinal and Arnelas met up in a park to clear the air. Espinal questioned whether or not Arnelas was truly ready to make things exclusive with her, and noted that his behavior with other women while clubbing while they were together “wasn’t cool.” Arnelas admitted that he had a problem communicating and apologized for the hurt he caused Espinal toward the end of their relationship. Despite their romance not working out, the two were able to find common ground and seemed to end their chat on good terms.

Arnelas reiterated how well his conversation with Espinal went to Garcia-Gonzalez, and he encouraged his friend to reach out to Kendall and Palma to do the same. However, Garcia-Gonzalez wasn’t feeling it after being confronted by Fields.

Espinal toured properties in New Jersey with her father, as she’s looking to move out on her own while embracing the next chapter of her life. The two butted heads over the location, as Espinal’s father wasn’t impressed with the neighborhood. Eventually, her dad admitted that he was emotional about the idea of his daughter moving out of his house.

Williams traveled to visit Carraway in Charlotte, where she was gearing up to help coach a cheer competition. A lifelong cheerleader, Carraway expressed how much she misses her cheering days and her uncertainty about what’s next. Meanwhile, Carraway’s sister and friend chatted with Williams about their long distance relationship and whether he would ever relocate to city life from Oklahoma.

Walker and Seeley met up with Arnelas to debrief about his conversation with Espinal, and the trio began scheming for the group to take a trip together. They quickly decided on Palm Springs, Calif., and immediately FaceTimed everyone to issue the invite.

Back in New York, Espinal met up with Kaylor Martin, a contestant from Season 6 of Love Island USA who also starred on Season 1 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa. The two caught up over pizza and chatted about their relationship woes. Espinal also revealed that she is currently in a relationship with someone she’s known for years, though she’s choosing to keep things out of the spotlight this time around.

During a hot yoga class in Los Angeles, Brown and Seeley met up with Charlie Georgio and extended the invite for him to join the group in Palm Springs. However, Georgio shared concerns about running into Fields, whom he was coupled up with in the Villa.

Watson and Seeley went go-karting with Kendall, Brown and Arnelas. Later, Arnelas opened up to Kendall about his chat with Espinal and encouraged her to speak with Garcia-Gonzalez to similarly clear the air.

In New York, Fields and Espinal met up for dinner, where she reiterated her conversation with Arnelas, but Fields questioned his sincerity.

On a dinner date in Charlotte, Carraway and Williams tried to determine their “happy medium” in terms of where they might potentially settle down together. While Carraway suggested splitting her time between Charlotte and Los Angeles rather than Charlotte and Oklahoma, where Williams lives, her boyfriend presented several reasons why it wouldn’t be ideal.

Season 2, Episode 4: The British Are Coming… to Palm Springs

In Los Angeles, Kendall and Fields went thrift shopping while planning a surprise 1980s-themed birthday party for Palma. Fields opened up about her qualms with Georgio, noting that he shouldn’t still be hung up on—and speaking out about—their short-lived connection on the island.

Arnelas, Watson, Seeley and Gracyn Blackmore road tripped to the group vacay together, while Carraway, Palma, Fields, Espinal and Kendall packed up and prepared to make the drive, and Walker, Brown and Georgio made the trek together as a group of three.

As the groups all began to arrive, the pals settled in around the pool and played basketball. Seeley proposed that since the men cooked all the meals in the Villa, the women should be responsible for preparing food on the trip. While everyone settled in, Espinal and Arnelas greeted each other warmly, while Georgio and Fields did their best to avoid each other ahead of dinner.

The meal started out incredibly tense with lots of awkward silence before Fields addressed Georgio, speaking to him for the first time since the show’s reunion special took place last August. The two aired their issues with one another, with Fields calling out Georgio for talking about their short lived fling on a podcast, while Georgio brought Kendall and Palma into the heated discussion.

Walker and Watson piped in to defend Georgio, while Fields, who admitted that her anxiety is so bad she rarely leaves her home, left the dinner table in tears to call her boyfriend following an anxiety attack. Kendall, Palma and Brown quickly went to comfort her.

The next morning, the group split up for various activities. While some headed out to go shopping, others went to the golf course and a few stayed at the house to sunbathe. A late arrival, Santos showed up ahead of Palma’s surprise birthday celebration to join in on the fun. Meanwhile, Brown and Georgio shared a meal while catching up and checking in after the prior evening’s heated discussion.

While shopping with Blackmore, Watson opened up about how safe Seeley makes her feel, and she revealed that while the two are growing closer, they haven’t kissed yet. Back at the vacation house, Fields and Espinal chatted about their mixed feelings over Walker and her developing friendship with Arnelas, as well as her quickly coming to Georgio’s defense during the dinner debate.

Ahead of Palma’s surprise party, Kendall lured him away from the group so everyone could get ready in their themed garb. Kendall presented Palma with his own vintage outfit before taking him outside for the celebration. The gang enjoyed limbo, karaoke, dancing and plenty of fun throughout the evening. Walker, Watson and Blackmore, however, had a heart to heart about feeling excluded from the group. Despite some friction, the party ended on a positive note with the group presenting Palma with a birthday cake.

On the final day of their vacation, Georgio and Fields shared a hug goodbye, seemingly putting their feud to rest.

When do the next episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa air?

Tune in to Love Island: Beyond the Villa’s fifth and sixth episodes of Season 2 next Wednesday, April 29 when they are available to stream on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.

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