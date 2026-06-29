Olandria Carthen Teases Major Projects on the Horizon While Attending the 2026 BET Awards

Olandria Carthen has had a whirlwind year since she first broke onto the scene following her Love Island USA Season 7 appearance during the summer of 2025, and now, she’s teasing some seriously exciting future plans.

What are Olandria Carthen’s future plans?

On Sunday, June 28, the model attended the 2026 BET Awards in her signature sultry style, sporting a bright yellow gown by Theophilio with a daringly dipped neckline and dramatic slit up one leg. The draped design was accented by a sparkling golden sun on her hip, with the metallic detail matching the strappy heels and statement earrings she accessorized with. She wore her hair down for the look, with gentle waves cascading onto her shoulders. Her makeup was equally gorgeous, channeling classic Old Hollywood glamour with plenty of glossy neutral tones.

While making her way inside, she stopped for an exclusive chat with People, where they talked about her “mind-blowing” year, and she also hinted at a couple of major projects she’s working toward during her next chapter. “For year two, I’m kind of like, ‘How can I outdo myself?’ I did too much year one,” Carthen quipped before adding, “But I wouldn’t be here without my amazing team ... They treat me and my career like a passion project, so I’m very, very grateful.”

The red carpet correspondent then asked what the model had planned for “the next year” of her career, which was when Carthen opened up about two major possibilities on her radar for the coming months. First, she stated that she hopes to launch her own business soon. And while she didn’t give any specifics on what that might entail, she did note that she was in the process of “having those conversations.” Then, she added that she also hopes to have her own show “sometime soon.”

“We are ready for that show, mamas! We miss you on our screens!! 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan declared in the comment section under the clip on People’s official Instagram account. Meanwhile, another user added, “I can’t wait to see what business venture Olandria will launch.”

And that wasn’t the only eye-catching moment from Carthen that evening! The model was also at the center of a humorous viral moment. The show’s host, Druski, was in the middle of his opening monologue when the model arrived inside and began to search for her assigned seat. This appeared to distract Druski, as he stopped the comedic bit to flag down someone to help her, with fans loving their impromptu interaction.

More Lifestyle & Celeb