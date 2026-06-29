Olandria Carthen, Keke Palmer and More Shine on BET Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Last night, Hollywood’s hottest celebrities across music, television and film gathered for the BET Awards 2026 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s iteration of the event, which honors Black culture through standout achievements in the entertainment industry, was hosted by Druski, and recognized superstars like Cardi B (Best Female Hip-Hop Artist), Kehlani (Best Female R&B/Pop Artist) and Olivia Dean (Best New Artist).

While the show featured performances by Cardi B, Doechii, Don Toliver, Rick Ross and others, the fashion-forward moments started on the red carpet ahead of the actual ceremony. Below, take a peek at just a few of our favorite looks from the Sunday, June 28, red carpet event.

Olandria Carthen

Olandria Carthen | Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The former Love Island USA star dropped jaws in a canary yellow gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-hit slit that met in the middle with a whisper of fabric near the model’s waistline. Carthen’s custom Theophilio dress, which featured a dazzling brooch, was paired with pointed-toe gold pumps, bangle bracelets and a belly ring.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Palmer, who was nominated for the show’s new Pulse Award, stepped out in a single-shoulder, floor-length Gucci gown. The Baby, This Is Keke Palmer host’s black dress was adorned with silver crystals and featured a low backline. Palmer accessorized with pointed-toe black heels and silver jewelry.

Doechii

Doechii | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Anxiety” singer was nominated in several categories last night and walked away with the BET Her award (for “girl, get up,” feat. SZA). Ahead of the ceremony, Doechii posed on the red carpet in an intricate chocolate brown crochet dress with major side cut-outs. The archival DSquared2 piece was from the designer’s 2006 collection.

Amaya Espinal

Amaya Espinal | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Espinal, who won Season 7 of Love Island USA, stepped out in a gorgeous beaded green number with a halter neckline. Her PatBO mini featured a bold cut-out at the bust and Espinal, known as “Amaya Papaya” to her fans, wore her dark locks in a sleek blowout.

Lizzo

Lizzo | Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Lizzo, who released her fifth studio album, B----, earlier this month, attended the award ceremony in a custom Christian Cowan x Elias Matso dress with a sheer skirt. The see-through brown dress was paired with a bodysuit underneath and looked incredible on the singer’s figure.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor certainly made an entrance in a strapless gown by Stéphane Rolland last night. The maroon number featured a voluminous skirt and a matching headpiece, both of which were adorned with sparkly gems. Taylor went home with several awards, including Video Director of the Year, The Fashion Vanguard Award and Best Actress.

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