Olivia Culpo’s Sweet Anniversary Message to Husband Christian McCaffrey

Time sure does fly! Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey just celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and the model took to Instagram to shout out her NFL running back husband with a super sweet message.

“If you had told me on our wedding day everything we’d fit into the next two years, I never would’ve believed you,” Culpo wrote. “Two years. Two babies… Turns out forever gets busy pretty quickly. Thank you for being the husband I always prayed for and somehow even more than I knew was possible. Our babies are so lucky to have you, and so am I. I love you more than words can say 🤍@christianmccaffrey.”

Alongside her love note, the 34-year-old influencer shared a carousel of gorgeous images from the couple’s June 29, 2024 wedding day. The two tied the knot in her home state of Rhode Island at the historic Watch Hill Chapel. Culpo donned a long sleeved white Dolce & Gabbana ball gown for the occasion, while McCaffrey was dressed in a custom tuxedo by the luxury designer.

Culpo’s photo dump included snapshots of the two exchanging vows, stunning pics of her dress and a few photos from the reception, for which Culpo changed into a fun Dolce & Gabbana mini to let loose on the dance floor. She also included several pictures with the couple’s daughter, Colette Annalise, whom the pair welcomed on July 25, 2025. Culpo is currently pregnant with their second child, she announced in May.

Plenty of Culpo’s 5.4 million followers on Instagram chimed into the comments section to wish the couple a happy anniversary with many more joyous years to come.

“A love story ❤️❤️,” model Nicole Williams English wrote.

“Most perfect love story,” influencer Kayla Nicole echoed.

“Wow! Every picture and dress is stunning!🔥🔥,” another follower gushed.

“2 years and a lifetime to come. Happy anniversary! Love you guys!” tan artist Isabel Alysa added.

“This is by far the most beautiful, absolutely elegant wedding dress and veil that I have ever seen,” one fan noted of Culpo’s dress. “The bride of course is stunning in it. Congratulations and Bravo to the designer.”

At the time of their nuptials, Culpo spoke with Vogue about her hopes of achieving a timeless aesthetic rather than focusing on what was trending. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” told the outlet. “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity. When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant.”

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