Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About ’Really Invasive’ Dating Speculation in New Interview

Olivia Rodrigo is The Hollywood Reporter’s latest cover star, and she got real about the speculation around her love life during her interview.

While some stars may be slowing down as we head into October, Rodrigo is just getting started. In case you missed it, she’s currently touring the US on The Unraveled Tour, selling out major cities and going viral online with her stellar visuals and high-energy performances. Of course, the tour’s set list spotlights many songs from her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which she released to praise from fans and critics alike back in April.

The intimate record saw the star embracing a playful new aesthetic, as seen in the music videos for her hit singles ‘drop dead,’ ‘the cure’ and ‘stupid song.’ The lyrics also gave fans a peek into Rodrigo’s current feelings on love and dating—a topic she expanded on more in her aforementioned cover story, which THR published on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Alongside the interview, Rodrigo also posed for a gorgeous photo spread for the magazine, which expertly captured many of our favorite autumnal trends. Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Chloe & Chenelle, the sleek snapshots matched the overall candid tone of her cover story, courtesy of marvelously moody designer looks from beloved labels including Schiaparelli, Calvin Klein and Dior.

With THR, Rodrigo chatted about everything from Daisy Chain Fields—her wildly successful, first-ever music festival featuring an all-women lineup that raised $20 million for charity this August, per Variety—to growing up in the public eye. And after the subject turned to relationships, the star confirmed she’s currently single despite ongoing romance rumors.

For those out of the loop, the singer-songwriter was romantically linked to Louis Partridge from 2022 to 2025, with InStyle citing reports that they split late last year (neither Rodrigo nor Partridge has publicly commented on the breakup). Then, this summer, reports that the star was dating private equity associate Julian Croonenberghs caused a stir online; however, it appears they were never a couple.

“It’s so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private. I feel like every time I go on a casual date with a guy, there’s a picture of it on the internet, which feels really invasive,” the star said, adding, “Sometimes you’re out with a guy who’s not your boyfriend, and suddenly the internet’s like, ‘They’re married, blah blah blah.’”

To read Rodrigo’s full THR cover story, click here!

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