Olivia Rodrigo Confirms Fave Song From New Album, Says It’s ‘How Being in Love Feels’

Olivia Rodrigo’s third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, officially dropped on Friday, June 12, and fans spent the weekend diving into the impressive track list, with many quick to decide on their favorite song from the highly anticipated work

And over the weekend, Rodrigo also shared which tune was her personal favorite, giving a very special reason why.

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s favorite song on you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love?

Following the release, the “drop dead” singer-songwriter stopped by SiriusXM Hits 1 to chat with host Mikey Piff. For the interview, Rodrigo sported a sweet black babydoll mini dress with a red-and-green strawberry print throughout, complete with a rounded white collar. She styled the throwback look with a pair of coordinating white socks and shiny black Mary Janes, merging 1990s grunge-adjacent trends with modern vibes, which has been the consistent aesthetic for this album’s era.

As Piff and Rodrigo dove into the work, she was asked specifically about track three, “honeybee.” The host noted that many fans in attendance had declared the song their favorite on the entire album, to which Rodrigo responded, “Yay, that’s my favorite, too!” Piff then recalled that Rodrigo had previously stated the tune was her top pick even before the release, going on to ask if that was still the case given that the lyrics had an “element of fear.”

Rodrigo reconfirmed “honeybee” remains her favorite track, explaining, “I think that’s how being in love feels, though. I think [it’s] having something so precious that you don’t want to lose it ... I also just love it, it sounds really beautiful to me.” She went on, adding that the song also has background vocals from her producer, Dan Nigro, as well as fellow recording artist and longtime friend, Conan Grey, which makes it an extra-special song for her.

And, despite having only been released a few days ago, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love has already made serious waves for the pop sensation, quickly becoming one of the biggest albums of the year so far.

As reported by Billboard, the work is currently the “most-streamed album in a single day in 2026 so far by a female artist.” Furthermore, the album also contains Rodrigo’s first-ever feature, with The Cure’s Robert Smith appearing on the track “what’s wrong with me,” which she surprised the audience at Primavera Sound Festival with by welcoming the rock legend to the stage with her earlier this month.

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