Sydney Sweeney Has This Star’s Stamp of Approval for the Next Bond Girl

With multiple outlets reporting that casting for the next James Bond has narrowed the field down to the final three—Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor—fans have been wondering which stylish stars may be in consideration for the next “Bond girl.”

Usually portrayed as a critical ally and/or fashion-forward love interest to the aforementioned super-spy, the role is often just as iconic as 007 himself. In fact, former Bond girls have included decorated actors like Halle Berry, Ursula Andress, Jane Seymour, Ana de Armas and many more. And this week, one of the most legendary Bond girls of all time, Trina Parks, weighed in on her pick: Euphoria star and SYRN brand founder Sydney Sweeney.

As Page Six reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Parks—who made her mark on the franchise as the first Black Bond girl in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever—shared her thoughts during a recent interview with The Telegraph. During the chat, she revealed why the Anyone But You star would shine on the silver screen beside Mr. “Shaken Not Stirred,” stating, “Sydney would do a wonderful job. She has done quite a range of acting things and basically has got ownership of her sexual identity. Not only is she a talented actress, but [she] has this Hollywood classic kind of style and poise, which really works for her projects and brand.”

Previously, in a July interview with the outlet, Parks also noted that the Bond girl role has evolved over the last few decades, and she hoped that the upcoming film “reflects the modern world where women are stronger characters and hold powerful positions.”

While little is known about the forthcoming franchise reboot, which follows the mega-popular Daniel Craig-led run of films, fans do know Amazon Studios and Dune franchise director Denis Villeneuve will lead the project. And of course, there have been plenty of rumors about every aspect of the pre-production process, with The Hollywood Reporter stating as recently as Friday, Oct. 23, that Margaret Qualley was leading betting on who would become the next Bond girl—though Sweeney was still close behind.

Whether Sweeney becomes the latest A-lister to take up the Bond girl mantle, the star has no shortage of exciting projects on the horizon. As noted above, she launched her SYRN loungewear line in January and has continued to drop new collections all year. She’s also filming the highly anticipated sequel to the hit 2025 thriller The Housemaid alongside Kirsten Dunst, Paul Anthony Kelly and more, slated to premiere next December.

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