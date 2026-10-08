Angel Reese, Gabby Williams and More Athletes Who Rocked Their Tunnel Looks for Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals

With Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA semifinals in the books, the Atlanta Dream lead the New York Liberty 2-0 in the series, while the Golden State Valkyries are also 2-0 against the Las Vegas Aces. Last night’s games saw the Dream defeat the Liberty by a final score of 101-98 in overtime, while the Valkyries came out victorious against the Aces by another close call of 83-81.

While, of course, we’re focused on the action out on the court, we’re also tuned in to the pregame fashion, where plenty of athletes turn the tunnel into their own personal runway. Earlier this week, we highlighted some of our favorite tunnel ’fits from Game 1 of the semifinals, and below, you’ll find SI Lifestyle’s picks from the games that took place last night on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Holding tight onto her spot at the top of the leaderboard is the Dream’s forward, who opted for a long black dress with a sultry gold zipper left undone up one leg. The LSU graduate paired the monochromatic dress with oversized gold earrings and black pointed-toe pumps. Out on the court, Reese scored her postseason career-high points with 23, helping her team to secure the overtime victory.

Gabby Williams

The Golden State forward opted for a denim-heavy aesthetic last night, pairing a light-wash mini skirt with a matching tie and coordinated boots. Williams rounded out the look with a crisp white button-up top and carried a white purse ahead of game time, where she put up 20 points for her team.

Naz Hillmon

Naz Hillmon | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Hillmon, a forward for the Dream, looked super cool in a cropped red leather jacket, which she wore overtop a black pinstriped button-up shirt with matching trousers. The University of Michigan graduate accessorized with a pair of oversized sunnies and completed look with white boots. During last night’s game, Hillmon nabbed 8 rebounds and helped Atlanta take the lead with a layup in overtime.

Rebekah Gardner

Rebekah Gardner | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Clad in a New York-themed varsity jacket ahead of tipoff, Gardner walked the pregame tunnels in a streetwear-inspired look that also consisted of black shorts and motorcycle boots. The Liberty guard got ready for game time by listening to something on her phone—and proved that wired headphones are, in fact, back.

Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart | Joe Boatman/Getty Images

Locked in ahead of game time in an all-brown ensemble that mixed patterns, textures and various shades, Stewart ended up making history last night. The Liberty forward became the first WNBA player to nab at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a single postseason game.

Next up, the Dream and Liberty will face off again tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 9, as will the Valkyries and Aces. Since the first team to three wins will be the ones to move on to the finals, the Dream and Valkyries could potentially sweep their opponents with wins tomorrow night. If they lose, however, Game 4 will be played on Sunday, Oct. 11. Stay tuned!

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