Animal Print Is Making a Comeback, Here Are Six Pieces Worthy of Your Capsule Wardrobe
Animal print is coming back into fashion in full force and we are totally here for it. As the style gurus and girlies on TikTok are saying, animal print is now a neutral. That also means it’s the perfect new addition to your capsule wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for something subtle like a purse or headband, or you’re ready to show off your trendiness and personality with some bold cheetah print pants, we’ve got you covered.
Celebrities like Shay Mitchell, Kelsea Ballerini, Bianca Censori, Hilary Duff and Demi Moore have all put their stamp of approval on the trend, in addition to SI Swimsuit models like Gigi Hadid, Alexis Ren, Ashley Graham, Kate Upton and Chrissy Teigen. Now it‘s your turn.
Below are six SI Lifestyle-approved animal print pieces that deserve a place in your wardrobe.
Printed Tulle Dress, $45.50 (zara.com)
This stunning, figure-hugging, opaque mesh-material dress comes in both a zebra print and leopard print for whatever you’re looking for. It’s also well-loved by SI Swimsuit model Sixtine, who took it on her latest European vacation.
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant in Leo, $198 (thereformation.com)
If you’re looking to buy something sustainably-made, that will last in your closet forever, these mid-waist satin, straight leg pants are worth the splurge. The black and white versions are Reformation’s best-sellers, and we’re so excited they added this new leopard print pair right on time.
BDG Kayla Low Rider Low-Rise Jean, $79 (urbanoutfitters.com)
These moody, washed, low-rise leopard print pants offer the perfect edgy, grunge twist to any neutral night-out look. Or, pair them with a baggy tee and sneakers to look like an ‘it girl’ simply running errands.
Stradivarius bow front tank top in leopard, $32 (asos.com)
This cute tie-front top blends the trendiness of leopard print with the timeless feminine peplum silhouette and bow-detailing.
Swinger Bag 20 With Zebra Print, $137.50 (coach.com)
The Swinger 20 Bag is part of Coach’s collection of archival-inspired bags. This streamlined refined leather purse feautred a minimalist zebra print, based on a 1980s bag that has been reimagined for a modern audiance. It comes with a short and long strap option and sits comfortably just below the underarm.
Huda Mini Dress - Leopard, $68 (peppermayo.com)
This dainty leopard print slip dress screams y2K vibes and features a super flattering v-neckline, adjustable straps and slim silhouette. Pair it with sneakers on a scorching hot summer day or with strappy heels and dance all night long.