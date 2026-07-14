Angel Reese Gives Off Superwoman Energy in Colorful Tunnel ’Fit

Angel Reese is never one to shy away from a winning moment, whether she’s out on the court or putting on a fashionable display. And on Monday, July 13, the Atlanta Dream forward showcased her strength as an athlete as well as a fashionista.

Prior to taking the court at Gateway Center Arena at College Park yesterday, the 24-year-old LSU graduate donned a designer game-day ensemble that has fans applauding her personal sense of style. Before Reese and her teammates dominated the Los Angeles Sparks by a final score of 101-92, the professional athlete dazzled in a Chanel sweater from creative director Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers d’art collection. The blue garment features a Superman-like logo in red and yellow on the chest, which Reese layered overtop a button-up. To complete her look, she opted for wide-legged denim with rolled cuffs, a white Chanel belt and black slip-on shoes.

Angel Reese | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Reese carried a black bag under one arm as she entered the arena in Georgia and appeared fresh-faced with her hair styled in a braid. Later, she shared snapshots of her ensemble on Instagram with her 5.2 million followers. She captioned the photo dump simply with an appropriate emoji: “🦸🏽‍♀️.”

And in yet another nod to Superman, Reese donned a pair of glasses for a few of the photos. Plenty of fans chimed into the comments section to applaud Reese’s look.

“😍😍😍😍,” Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson expressed.

“Love the way you styled this look. No notes 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” a follower wrote of Reese’s fashion sense.

“Super Reese 🔥🔥,” someone else declared.

“Came to save the day 🔥,” another fan stated.

“The BADDEST Barbie! 🙌🏾🥰😍,” one user chimed.

In addition to her stylish ensemble, Reese was on fire during last night’s game against the Sparks. During 33 minutes of game play, she recorded 23 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. And while Reese will return to the court with her teammates to take on the Toronto Tempo on Friday, July 17, she will also participate in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game later this month.

Reese was announced to the reserve roster on Tuesday, July 7, along with 11 other players who were hand-selected for the competition by the WNBA’s 15 head coaches. The All-Star Game will be played at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, July 25, and will be broadcast live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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