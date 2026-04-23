’Love Thy Nader’ Is Returning for Season 2 Later This Year: Here’s the Scoop

While Love Thy Nader was officially renewed for a second season back in November 2025, fans of the Hulu reality series now have a more specific timeline in mind for when they can expect the next installment to drop following an announcement made yesterday, Wednesday, April 22.

During the network’s Get Real event in Beverly Hills, Calif., it was revealed that Season 2 of Love Thy Nader will debut sometime during the winter. The show’s stars, including model and Baywatch actress Brooks Nader and her sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland, were present at yesterday’s event, where they celebrated the announcement alongside other reality stars, including Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller, both of whom have been cast on the forthcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

Love Thy Nader Season 2 will feature Ailee O’Neill as showrunner, following Rachel Tung’s departure after the initial season, which debuted on Hulu last August. The series’ second season will also introduce a brand-new production company, 32 Flavors.

What to expect from Season 2 of ‘Love Thy Nader’

While Love Thy Nader follows the lives of the Nader sisters as they tackle life, love and work in the Big Apple, the Baton Rouge natives took the opportunity to tease exactly what fans can expect from the forthcoming season with reporters yesterday.

“You guys can expect a bigger, better, even more unfiltered season,” Grace Ann teased in a social media clip courtesy of Good Morning America. “Lots more sister fights, relationships, events, career aspirations.”

Brooks then playfully grabbed the mic from her younger sibling. “Shut up! No one asked you,” she joked. “ ... You can be really tough on each other and mean to each other and be forgiven within seconds because you’re family,” Brooks added of her tight knit relationship with her sisters, despite their many on-screen squabbles. “And you have to.”

“Also, access to the other sister’s closets is a huge highlight, getting to wear all of your clothes on TV, sunglasses, jewelry, shoes, I love that part of it,” Grace Ann added with a laugh as Brooks walked off camera.

Fans quickly chimed into the comments section of GMA’s reel to comment on the playful relationship Grace Ann and Brooks have with one another.

“the stealing the mic from each other 😂,” the official Hulu account wrote.

“Never give me the Mike 😂😂,” Grace Ann joked.

“i am actually cackling 😂,” someone else added.

More celebrity lifestyle content