Brooks Nader’s Latest Designer Look Is a Masterclass in Sleek Italian Vacation Style

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Brooks Nader dropped a new 10-photo carousel on Instagram, where she showed off a sultry Roberto Cavalli ensemble that was a masterclass in Italian vacation fashion.

In the cover snapshot of the photo set, which she playfully captioned, “Sea ya ✌️ 🌊,” the model and Love Thy Nader ran up a luxurious flight of wooden stairs in a silky, cream-colored slip dress by the aforementioned designer. The ready-to-wear piece was simultaneously timeless and on-trend, courtesy of its chic cut and semi-sheer paneling. Nader accessorized the style further with a coordinating pair of strappy sandals and oversized black sunglasses, adding extra sparkle with a glimmering ring, a bejeweled necklace and matching earrings.

The model looked over her shoulder as she moved upstairs, shooting the camera a cheeky smile for a dynamic final shot that looked like something plucked straight out of a 1950s fashion magazine. Her long, caramel-colored tresses were styled in lush, carefree waves that cascaded down the open back of the slinky dress, adding to the laid back, effortless look. Meanwhile, her makeup was a late-summer-friendly natural glam comprising matte skin, rosy cheeks and a beautiful glossy lip.

Other snapshots included in the vacation photo set further highlighted her designer duds, showing the reality TV star enjoying time on the water in Capri with her friends and family. Overall, the sleek ensemble had the pure glamour of a classic Italian film—and we weren’t the only ones in love. “Will never get over these photos,” model Kylie Vonnahme wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, one fan also sensed some Old Hollywood energy, asking, “Anyone else getting Marilyn Monroe vibes? These pics are stunning 😍.”

And August has proved to be a standout month in an already exceptional career year for Nader, as she’s continued to add accolades to her incredible fashion résumé. For instance, earlier this month, Old Navy revealed that the model would be one of the faces of their fall denim campaign, posing alongside Grammy Award-winning recording artist Cardi B and popular influencer Haley Baylee.

“This is literally a dream come true,” the star said, in part, in a video shared by the brand. “Old Navy holds a special place in my heart and always has since I was a little girl in Louisiana ... To be in a campaign now is such a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

In short, whether she’s on a beautiful boat in a Roberto Cavalli dress in Italy or rocking a must-have pair of denim for the latest Old Navy campaign, fashion lovers can always count on Nader for style inspiration!

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