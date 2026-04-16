Brooks Nader Opens Up About Decision to Dissolve Filler: ‘Back to the Old Brooksie’

We know one thing for sure: Brooks Nader is never afraid to get a little candid on the red carpet.

Earlier this week, the model and Love Thy Nader star was honored at the 10th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where fellow model Chrissy Teigen presented her with the Breakthrough Fashion Talent Award for 2026. But before the event kicked off, Nader walked the red carpet in a glittering vintage number by designer Halston by Randolph Duke from their 1997 collection.

While making her way into the ceremony, the model also stopped to answer a few questions from the press, one of which revealed her current stance on plastic surgery.

Nader opens up about decision to dissolve filler

While chatting exclusively with E! News, the red carpet correspondent asked Nader, “Is there a beauty procedure that is off the table?” It was then that the star revealed she’s in the process of dissolving her filler and is steering clear of beauty procedures altogether for the time being. “Well, I think I’m not doing anything for quite a while,” she stated. “I’ve been open about what I’ve done, and I’ve recently dissolved all the filler in my face. Brought it all back to the old Brooksie ...”

She went on to add that she’s been happy with the decision so far, and that those in her life have echoed that sentiment, adding that she’s “not even doing Botox” at the moment. Nader ended the response by teasing her recurring role in the upcoming FOX reboot of Baywatch, joking that she’s been busy “working out and saving lives in the ocean.”

“She’s beautiful ❤️ looks like a Baywatch character from the 90s,” one user wrote in the comment section of the video on Instagram. Another added, “I love Brooks. She is an icon like we used to have in the 2000s. Just fun and unserious.”

2026 is Nader’s busiest year yet

As noted above, Nader attended the event earlier this week as an honoree, earning the Breakthrough Fashion Talent Award for her standout style over the last couple of years. She attended the ceremony with two of her three sisters (and Love Thy Nader costars), Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, who were equally stylish on the red carpet.

And this honor comes in the midst of a massive career year for Nader. First, her hit reality TV show was renewed for a second season. Then, there’s her aforementioned recurring role in Baywatch. On the program, the model is slated to star as Selene, with Deadline describing her character as “the sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards.”

While there are no release dates currently available for these projects, we’ll keep you posted as more information is announced!

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