Brooks Nader Puts Her Stamp of Approval on This Denim Trend for Spring

Brooks Nader was spotted at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles over the weekend, and the model and actress brought out her best spring style for the occasion on Saturday, March 21.

Nader sported a dark denim mini dress, which featured a ruffled, buttoned bodice. The 29-year-old Baton Rouge native accessorized with black pointed-toe heels that hit the model mid-calf, and she wore a pair of oversized black sunnies on her face.

Brooks Nader | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fellow model Alix Earle was also spotted in dark wash jeans over the weekend, so if the “it girls” have anything to say about it, we’re sure to see a surge in popularity where deeper-hued denim is concerned. Plus, nothing says “springtime” quite like a dress in the go-to fabric.

While Nader hasn’t shared where she shopped her dress for the weekend occasion, it appears that she was wearing a denim mini from Frankies Bikinis. Shop the look below.

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Revolve

Truly the perfect mini dress for spring, this item can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. It hugs your curves for a flattering silhouette and is crafted with a medium-weight denim fabric, ideal for the season.

And to snag a similar style on a budget, consider shopping the pick below.

Altar’d State

Want to try out the trend but need to stick to your budget? This Altar’d State dark denim mini is a great dupe to get the look for less. While it doesn’t offer the buttons up the bodice, this one has a similar silhouette and shoulder straps. Plus, we adore the strappy back detail.

Nader, who is currently filming Baywatch on Venice Beach, had an incredibly busy weekend. In addition to stopping by Saturday’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic, she also attended Clarins’ “A Night of Extra Beauty” event the night before. While on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, she had a viral moment in which Nader opened up about her biggest beauty regret. Find out what it is here.

And if you’re in need of some more dark wash denim inspo for your spring mood board, check out Earle’s quiet luxury ensemble, which fans are likening to the trending Carolyn Bessette Kennedy aesthetic.

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