Brooks Nader’s White Slip Dress Is a Spring Wardrobe Staple: Get the Look

Model and actress Brooks Nader enjoyed an Easter weekend full of fun with her family in Malibu, Calif., and fans can’t get enough of her Instagram carousel of highlights.

The Baywatch star shared a photo dump to the platform on Monday, April 6, which contained snapshots of her family’s beachside celebration, from a luxurious tablescape featuring Joanna Buchanan decor and florals by Lark Los Angeles to the meal’s signature cocktail made with Belvedere Vodka. In addition to her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, Nader’s parents, Holland and Breaux, were present for the festivities, as was a masked attendee who dressed as the Easter Bunny.

For the occasion, Nader opted for a soft and romantic white silk slip dress, which was perfect for the springtime, beachfront occasion. And because she’s never one to gatekeep secrets from her fans, when one of the model’s 1.8 million followers inquired where her dress was from, she promptly replied by tagging the brand in her comment: “@helsastudio.”

“Dress 🔥🔥🔥,” someone else chimed, while another user stated, “Brooks getting prettier by day ❤️.”

If you have a date night or special occasion on the books in the coming weeks, you can snag Nader’s style by shopping the 29-year-old Baton Rouge native’s dress (as well as a more affordable dupe) below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Revolve

While certainly an investment, this sleek slip dress designed by model Elsa Hosk features cinching at the waist to flatter your silhouette, combined with gorgeous lace trim.

Free People

If you’re interested in trying out the style but need to stick to your budget, consider trying this more affordable option, which features layers of delicate lace.

In addition to calling out her dress in the comments, fans also had plenty to say over the mysterious bunny in Nader’s photo dump, with some alluding to the model’s rumored new beau being underneath the costume.

“Your new man has you glowing @taron.egerton,” someone wrote of the 36-year-old Rocketman actor, whom Nader is reportedly dating.

“You look SO happy omg 😭✨ 🤍,” oner person stated.

“Easter bunnies only behave like that when they're very well-cared for and content 🐰,” the official Love Thy Nader account teased.

“That bunny swinging you around is iconic,” someone else stated of the carousel’s opening photo.

More fashion and beauty