‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Red Carpet: Our Fave Looks From the Star-Studded New York Premiere

The wait is almost over, fellow fashion lovers: the release for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is right around the corner!

This highly anticipated sequel will hit theaters on May 1, two decades after the original film was released in 2006, and fans of the story can’t wait to see what all their favorite character have been up to. The sequel celebrated its New York premiere on Monday, April 20, where all the stars stepped out in their most dazzling designer duds. (No, seriously—when you have a movie all about the fashion world, you better believe the red carpet premiere is destined to turn into a runway!)

With this in mind, we rounded up a few of our personal fave celeb looks from the premiere, and honestly, we think Runway’s editor in chief, Miranda Priestly, would approve of our selections.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hathaway—who was also just featured on the cover of PEOPLE’s “World’s Most Beautiful” issue—took our breath away in this striking cherry-red ensemble. As reported by Who What Wear, the vintage-style piece was a custom design Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquière. From the corseted bodice that hugged her torso to the flared skirt and midi-style cut, the look was classic, timeless and, in a word, flawless.

Lauren Chan

Chan switched things up on the red carpet, going for a moody, monochromatic look by Balenciaga that we’re absolutely in love with. After all, florals for spring might not be “groundbreaking,” but an edgy, all-black gown with long sleeves and a flowy silhouette certainly is! And for as gorgeous as her ensemble was, her hair and makeup were equally show-stopping, with the model embracing vintage vibes with her updo.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Blunt opted for a more ethereal style with her red carpet look, sporting a gorgeous cream-colored gown by Schiaparelli. She was also wearing a selection of sparkling jewels from Mikimoto’s “Les Pétales Place Vendôme Rosés” collection, as reported by Elle. Overall, it was the precise thing her character Emily would’ve worn to Paris—you know, if she had gotten to go that one time!

Winnie Harlow

While we’re on the subject of sparkle, Harlow absolutely got the glittering memo in this two-piece set by Stéphane Rolland. The gold-encrusted, sculpted top provided plenty of drama thanks to its unique shape and plunging neckline, while the coordinating black maxi skirt hugged the model’s hips for a standout red carpet moment.

Haley Baylee

Haley Kalil | Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Baylee opted to lean fully into method dressing for her red carpet look, channeling Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, from the original film with her Y2K-friendly lace dress and coordinating open-toed platform heels. Still, the pièce de résistance was definitely her hair, as the content creator even went so far as to incorporate Hathaway’s iconic heavy bang into the mix.

Simone Ashley

Ashley proved that green is always gorgeous in this unique Prada number, which took the concept of a “high-low” hemline to the next level. The actress also shared a bit about her makeup routine for her glowy, spring-ready glam on Instagram, with L’Oreal joking in her comments that “the devil can keep Prada, Simone Ashley uses L’Oreal 😘💜.”

Lucy Liu

To say we love Liu would be an understatement, and her style just keeps getting better! For the premiere, the actress rocked a breathtaking black dress by designer Georges Hobeika. The unique patterns glittering on the sheer fabric provided plenty of added texture for an eye-catching finish, and her shining silver jewelry proved to be a wonderful final touch.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

And of course, we had to finish our list with the woman of the hour herself! Streep fully embraced the “devil” in the details with her striking look from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, as her dramatic cherry-red cape and stark black elbow-length gloves were precisely the sort of ensemble one could imagine Miranda Priestly rocking as she ruled over the red carpet.

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