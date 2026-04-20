Anne Hathaway Named World’s Most Beautiful by ‘People’ Magazine: A Look at Her Recent Red Carpet ’Fits

People has unveiled its World’s Most Beautiful cover star for 2026, and the honor has gone to none other than The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway.

The Brooklyn native sat down with the outlet for a feature story that spans her thoughts on beauty, the forthcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2, family life, her personal sense of style and more. The 43-year-old actress also revealed her top beauty secret, which is an incredibly simple, yet effective tip for readers at home.

“ ... Understand your lighting, like that’s the No. 1 thing because [nothing else will] make a difference if you do not know how to find your light,” Hathaway told People. “Bad lighting is so mean and cruel, and as you age, you need lighting that’s a little bit more intelligent. So be aware of lighting.

“Genuinely aging doesn’t bother me. Bad lighting does. And somebody told me that, at a certain point, especially if you’re a naturally expressive person, which I am, you have to be aware that what feels normal to you is going to look exaggerated on a red carpet. And if people are taking photos, you might not be happy with the photos. So just be aware of your calm. Be aware of your stillness.”

In addition to spilling beauty tea, the actress opened up about what is arguably one of the most anticipated films of the year. When The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1, fans of the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 film will finally learn what became of Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, 20 years later.

“ ... The story that we came up with was, Andy learned a thing or two while she was at Runway,” Hathaway teased of her character’s growth. “And as she has been out in the world exploring her career as a journalist, she visited a lot of really fun out-of-the-way consignment shops. So she’s been shopping consignment luxury for 20 years and actually has a very cool wardrobe.”

Hathaway’s own sense of style is evident each and every time she steps out onto the red carpet or is photographed on the street. Her looks are often a result of her collaborations with stylist Erin Walsh. Below, find a few of our favorite Hathaway fashion moments of late.

Hathaway’s fashionable highlights of 2026 (thus far)

An off-the-shoulder moment

Anne Hathaway | Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Last evening, Hathaway attended the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., where she wore a striking black one-shoulder gown by Ralph Lauren. Styled by Walsh for the occasion, the Brokeback Mountain actress accessorized with BVLGARI jewelry.

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Strutting in sky high heels

Anne Hathaway | Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

For an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on April 15, to promote her new film, Mother Mary, Hathaway was the picture of cool in vintage Versace. While she accessorized her look with black sunglasses in some photos, she was also captured carrying a black JW PEI handbag ($99) in others.

Anne Hathaway | Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Mothering

Anne Hathaway | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Just two days prior, Hathaway stunned at the New York City premiere of Mother Mary in custom Lever Couture. The sheer, shimmery garment was accented with Christian Louboutin heels and, once again, BVLGARI jewels.

Elegant at the Oscars

Anne Hathaway | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

For the 98th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on March 15, Hathaway was styled in a head-turning strapless Valentino gown adorned with flowers. Dramatic black gloves and lots of jewelry upped the drama factor of her ensemble for the evening.

Monochromatic style for New York Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A black lace halter gown and brown fur coat slung casually off her arms was Hathaway’s incredibly stylish uniform for the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10. Her moody look was accessorized with a pair of sunnies and black boots.

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