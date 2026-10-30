Dua Lipa, Ashley Graham and More of Our Fave 2026 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards Looks

This week has been a true standout for fashion fans, with multiple red carpets rolled out over the last few days for star-studded events. From the London premiere of the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel Sunrise at the Reaping to the 2026 Airbnb Charity Gala, there’s been no shortage of gorgeous autumnal looks to obsess over, styled by many of our favorite celebrities.

Another must-see event flooding our social media feeds was the 2026 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, which welcomed a stacked guest list to New York City on Thursday, Oct. 29, to celebrate “leaders in comedy, film, technology, literature and more.“ With many stylish stars opting for elegant black-and-white ensembles from beloved designers on the red (or should we say, blue) carpet, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite looks from the annual event!

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa | TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

When it comes to daring fashion, we’re always on the lookout for Lipa. It’s no surprise her memorable 2026 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards ensemble came from Chanel, as the pop sensation is a longtime global brand ambassador. Harper’s Bazaar also noted that the sleek set was designed by creative director Matthieu Blazy, whom Lipa was in attendance to honor as an innovator at the ceremony. From the dramatic hat to the textured fabric, the suit was a striking haute couture moment.

Ciara

Ciara also caught our eye on the carpet in her stunning black LaPointe gown. With a unique criss-cross neckline and ruched detailing around the hips for a fitted silhouette, the look was equal parts sultry and sweet. And speaking of “sweet,” the recording artist and her husband, retired NFL star Russell Wilson, posed for several photos highlighting Ciara’s adorable baby bump after the couple announced in September that they were expecting their fifth child.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Like Ciara, Graham also chose a timeless all-black ensemble for the 2026 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards. Still, the Ernesto Naranjo piece—from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection—had plenty of unexpected flair, thanks to its flowy silhouette, chic high neckline and dynamic tulle overlay. Her slicked-back hair added to the overall elegance, and we especially enjoyed her shoe choice: a classic, coordinating peep-toe pump.

Rosalía

The stark contrast found in Rosalía’s two-piece Schiaparelli set easily made it one of our favorite looks of the evening. The unique jacket, left open between the bottom fixture and top bow, provided a playful peek of skin, and the crisp cream-colored skirt gave the overall ensemble an effortlessly ethereal energy. As Red Carpet Fashion Awards noted, the top was also an “archive-inspired” piece, with the luxe jacket a throwback to the label’s past.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Last but not least, Shayk brought angelic energy to the 2026 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards with an all-white Issey Miyake look. The glossy, molded, corset-style top was our favorite detail, as it gave the dreamy gown an added edge. We also thought the model’s decision to opt out of any accessories was another inspired choice, as it let the incredible design take center stage.

More Lifestyle & Celeb