Madelyn Cline, Quenlin Blackwell and More of Our Fave 2026 Airbnb Charity Gala Looks

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Airbnb.org welcomed a stacked guest list of stylish stars to its inaugural gala—and the fashion-forward event was for a good cause! As Cosmopolitan noted, the evening aimed to spotlight the company’s ongoing goal of providing “free emergency housing for people affected by natural disasters and medical needs.”

Held in Los Angeles ahead of the holiday weekend, many A-listers stopped by to walk the carpet and show off some of the most elegant autumnal fashion we’ve seen this season so far. With that in mind, we’re spotlighting just a few of our personal favorite looks from the inaugural charity event.

Quenlin Blackwell

Quenlin Blackwell | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images/Airbnb

Blackwell always brings effortlessly cool energy with her signature style, and the Airbnb.org gala was no exception! After she took our breath away with her powerful runway walk at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this month, the model stunned in a daring velvet number from Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2026 line. She left her long, dark hair down, styled sleek and straight, and her flawless glam was the cherry on top.

Adéla

We’ve had Adéla’s catchy viral hit “Nicole Kidman” stuck in our heads for weeks, and now her breathtaking Saint Laurent look will also live rent-free in our fashion-loving brains. From the unique bustline cutouts to the hip-hugging skirt, the entire ensemble channeled classic femme fatale vibes, with her eye-popping pink hair adding a playful, modern edge.

Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline | Chloe Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Cline also opted for a moodier fashion moment on the gala red carpet, rocking a sparkling Wiederhoeft number. The gown had a timeless flair, but it also embraced the ongoing slip-dress trend we’ve seen styled on her fellow A-list stars this season. She wore her blonde hair in a chic slicked-back bun, opting for a glowy, fall-friendly glam, completed with a touch of pink on her pout.

Serena Williams

Williams also brought serious shimmer to the evening with her luxe leopard-print look. Designed by Clio Peppiat, the gown was the definition of sultry, from its on-trend square neckline to its sky-high slit. The elite athlete kept the Old Hollywood vibes going strong with her hair and makeup, as well, styling her long blonde tresses in a voluminous side part.

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D'Amelio | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Finally, we absolutely adored D’Amelio’s vintage take on classic autumnal plaid patterns. At the charity event, the content creator rocked a patchwork Ralph Lauren gown, which Fashion Times noted was from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2006 Ready-to-Wear collection. With her long, dark hair pulled back, she served up some seriously chic Charlotte York vibes.

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