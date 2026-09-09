Emily DiDonato’s Wardrobe Formula Throws This Seasonal Faux Pas Out the Window

While fashionistas might have you believe that wearing white after Labor Day is a big no no, model Emily DiDonato is all for the monochromatic look any time of year. The 35-year-old model and mom of three recently shared an Instagram reel in which she made a case for an all-white outfit, and we’ve got to say, we’re putting off packing away our summer whites!

“I had my third baby three. months ago [and] ... I cannot put together an outfit for the life of me,” DiDonato admitted. “Like, two articles of clothing, I’m like, can these go together? I have no idea. So every single day I just end up wearing like all white. So that’s what I’m wearing tonight when we go to dinner, which is not exciting but I sure know it goes together. White and white, that goes.”

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

DiDonato then showed off her monochromatic ensemble for the camera, including pants from The Row, a T-shirt from Aritzia (she credited the exact one in her Instagram story, which you can shop here), Schutz shoes and a pop of color in the form of a turquoise quilted Chanel bag with a chainlink shoulder strap. “It’s put together,” she stated of her look. “And Lord knows it matches!”

“When in doubt, wear all white,” DiDonato instructed in the caption of her reel, which was posted on Monday, Sept. 7.

“Gorgeoussssss,” pal and fellow model Lily Aldridge chimed in the comments.

“Same girl,” someone else concurred of DiDonato’s chic outfit formula.

“AND, easy to clean😂😂😂,” one follower quipped.

While plenty of DiDonato’s 2.8 million followers on the platform weighed in on her outfit, others pointed out how great the model’s shiny brunette locks looked. “But also your hair looks fab,” one person wrote, while another comment read “Hair goals 😍.”

As DiDonato stated at the beginning of her video, she and her husband, Kyle Peterson, welcomed her third child, a son named Jack, over the summer. The model shared the exciting announcement on Instagram back on May 30. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, also share daughter Teddy and son Oliver together. Throughout her postpartum journey the third time around, DiDonato has been sharing helpful content with her social media followers, from her “simple but effective” nutrition rules to workout tips and more.

More SI Lifestyle fashion and beauty content