Hailey Bieber Embraces Timeless Trend With Chic New Activewear Collection: Shop Our Picks

Despite what some Academy Award-nominated actors might say, ballet is a truly timeless art form—and that sentiment extends to the dancers’ striking style as well.

Over the years, ballet-inspired looks have also made their way into the fashion world, with “balletcore” quickly becoming a viral trend. From ribbon-adorned heels to playful tutus and beyond, the style adds effortlessly feminine flair to any ensemble, and this week, Hailey Bieber became the latest model to channel the chic trend when she unveiled her barre-inspired collaboration with activewear brand Adanola.

After teasing the collaboration over the last week, noting on Instagram that the collection was “one year in the making,” Adanola dropped the luxe pieces on its official website. “The collection balances the soft aesthetic of ballet with effortlessly versatile and wearable silhouettes, designed to fit into your everyday life,” the brand penned on the collection’s page, adding, “Soft knitwear, cozy fleeces and considered silhouettes come together to create an effortless everyday uniform.”

Overall, the dreamy line features a mix of workout-ready tops, bottoms and accessories in a stunning selection of muted, pastel shades.

Editors’ picks: Hailey Bieber x Adanola collection

If you’re looking to add a ballet-inspired twist to your next gym-ready look, this collection is a must! To get your cart started, we’ve spotlighted a few of our personal favorite pieces below. But first, a quick note: given the popularity of this launch, please keep in mind that some sizes and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

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Funnel Neck Polar Fleece | Adanola

We truly believe that one person can’t have too many cozy layering pieces, especially as autumn takes over. The Funnel Neck Polar Fleece is a stylish choice that’ll add fashion-forward warmth to any look, day or night. Plus, the top is currently available in Dusty Mauve and Denim Blue colorways in sizes XXS through XXXL.

Crop Sleeve V-Neck Top | Adanola

From the front, the Crop Sleeve V-Neck Top may look like a standard choice for your next workout, but one peek at the back quickly proves it’s something special. With an open, criss-cross style back that would make a prima ballerina envious, this item is already sold out in one colorway, so make sure to snag the Denim Blue (with butter yellow trim) while you still can.

Modal Soft Overlay Trousers | Adanola

What is autumn if not cozy pants season?! The collection has multiple chic bottom options, but something about the soft, cocoa-colored Coffee Bean shade of the Modal Soft Overlay Trousers has us in a dancer’s trance. Per the brand’s website, the trousers also feature “a wrap overlay waistband with a flattering ruched side detail” for a “soft and endlessly versatile” style.

Nylon Double Layer Bag | Adanola

Finally, we’ve been eyeing the Nylon Double Layer Bag because of its timeless boho, ballerina-on-the-go vibe. It features a double-layered lining for a sturdy, secure hold and has multiple compartments to keep you organized—whether you're heading to the gym or the dance floor.

To check out the full Hailey Bieber collection on Adanola’s website, click here.

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