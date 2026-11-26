It’s Thanksgiving, and we’re grateful for many things—including Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin, which has been coming through with winter-ready skincare “hacks” all week long!

ICYMI, the popular beauty line has been sharing tips and tricks on social media ahead of the holiday weekend, detailing its strategies for targeting puffiness and other skin issues. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the brand posted its latest tutorial, dubbing the fan-favorite duo a “hybrid hack” to help rehydrate tired under-eyes while brightening dull skin.

“I love their tip of using the peptide serum before using the eye prep, 10/10 my favorite 🩶,” one fan wrote in the Instagram comments, while another user declared, “The highlight milk is for fairie girls 🧚🏼‍♀️🍄💗.”

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Editors’ picks: Rhode’s “hybrid hacks” for under-eye brightening

If your under-eyes could use a pre-holiday refresh, Rhode has you covered with options to brighten and enhance. Scroll on to shop the duo, and find a few helpful application tips courtesy of the brand’s stellar social media posts—but first, a quick note: please keep in mind that some products and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

Peptide Eye Prep, $25 (rhodeskin.com) | Rhode Skin

For the two-step eye routine, the brand recommends starting with the Peptide Eye Prep. The official website states the fan-favorite patches aim to “reduce the look of fine lines and dark circles,” and—as that helpful commenter noted—Rhode also shared a special application “trick,” instructing users to “tap on half a pump of Peptide Glazing Fluid ($32) under each eye” before using the patches for an extra boost of hydration.

Highlight Milk | Rhode Skin

After your under-eye area has been plumped with much-needed moisture, Rhode recommends applying the Highlight Milk by tapping “a little under each eye with your fingers or a brush for a hydrated, natural glow.” Available in four stunning shades, the unique product promises a pretty, pearly finish that’ll have you feeling summer-ready, despite what the calendar may currently claim.

BONUS: Rhode’s tips for “depuffing” skin

As we mentioned above, the “hybrid hacks” were just one of the tips Rhode shared with its 5.5 million Instagram followers this week! On Monday, Nov. 23, the brand also shared tricks for dealing with puffiness using the Caffeine Reset ($38)—a creamy, dreamy face mask the brand describes on its website as “a cup of coffee for your face,” which promises to leave skin looking energized.

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